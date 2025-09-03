Aberdeen Group Partners with European Private Markets Infrastructure Firm Titanbay

Aberdeen Group plc, a UK-based wealth and investments firm, has recently announced significant strategic moves aimed at sharpening its focus and enhancing its offerings in the evolving financial landscape.

This month, Aberdeen unveiled a partnership with Titanbay, a European private markets infrastructure provider, to streamline access to private markets for UK wealth managers and distributors.

Recently, the company also agreed to sell its financial planning business, Aberdeen Financial Planning, to Ascot Lloyd, a national financial advice firm.

These developments underscore Aberdeen’s commitment to simplifying its operations and positioning itself as a key player in the UK’s wealth and investments sector.

The partnership with Titanbay addresses operational and technological barriers that have historically hindered wealth managers’ access to private markets, such as private equity, real estate, and infrastructure.

By leveraging Titanbay’s platform, Aberdeen aims to enhance the efficiency of the investment lifecycle—from fund structuring and client onboarding to capital flows and reporting.

The collaboration eliminates delays caused by legacy systems and traditional trading platforms, enabling wealth managers to scale operations and seize investment opportunities promptly.

Aberdeen’s Global Private Markets Fund (GPMF), one of two multi-asset private market funds available through Titanbay, is a key part of this initiative.

Xavier Meyer, CEO of Aberdeen Investments, emphasized the fund’s relevance, stating:

“The attractiveness of private markets as a hedge against inflation and market volatility is a key theme against a volatile geopolitical backdrop.”

Diversified strategies like our GPMF, with quarterly redemptions, are vital.” Titanbay’s platform enhances this offering by providing real-time visibility into fund pipelines, streamlining KYC processes, and supporting both closed-end and evergreen fund structures.

James Singleton, Head of UK Sales at Titanbay, noted:

“UK distributors are hitting significant operational roadblocks just as interest in evergreen funds surges. This partnership positions us to provide timely solutions.”

This move follows Aberdeen’s strategic pivot away from certain private equity operations, including the sale of its European private equity business to Patria Investments for up to £100 million in April 2024 and its US private equity business to HighVista Strategies in 2023.

The Titanbay partnership aligns with Aberdeen’s goal to pursue scale, new products, and growth in private markets, reinforcing its adaptability in a $11.87 trillion private market landscape increasingly driven by technological innovation and investor demand for diversification.

In parallel, Aberdeen’s sale of its financial planning arm to Ascot Lloyd marks another step in its strategy to streamline operations and focus on core growth areas: interactive investor, Adviser, and Investments.

Aberdeen Financial Planning, part of the interactive investor business, was sold to enhance the group’s ability to concentrate on becoming the UK’s Wealth and Investments group.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, highlighted the quality of the financial planning team, noting:

“Aberdeen Financial Planning has a great team who deliver excellent service to our financial advice customers.”

The acquisition aligns with Ascot Lloyd’s growth plans, with its leadership praising the experienced team and their client-focused culture.

The sale, announced on August 19, 2025, excludes a small Private Client Services capability, which Aberdeen will retain.

This transaction follows a pattern of divestitures aimed at refining the company’s portfolio, allowing it to deploy capital more effectively in high-growth areas.

Duncan Young, External Communications Director, emphasized,

“Today marks another step forward in our efforts to simplify our business.”

These moves reflect Aberdeen’s strategy to adapt to a changing investment landscape.

The Titanbay partnership positions Aberdeen to capitalize on growing investor interest in private markets, driven by trends like the “40:40:20” portfolio model, which reallocates assets from traditional stock-bond mixes to diversified private investments.

Meanwhile, the sale of Aberdeen Financial Planning allows the company to sharpen its focus on scalable, relatively high-margin businesses like interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform.

With assets under management reaching £517.6 billion despite past outflows, Aberdeen’s strategic realignment appears to demonstrate resilience and foresight.

By embracing technological advancements through Titanbay and refining its business structure, Aberdeen is seemingly positioned to meet the needs of investors while driving sustainable growth.