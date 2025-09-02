Tokenization: Real Estate Platform MetaWealth. Partners with One United Partners On Real Estate Offering

Real estate investment platform MetaWealth is working with One United Properties (BVB: ONE) to tokenize €17.9 million of property-backed bonds. The targeted return has been set at 19%, according to a company statement. The bonds are said to be issued under Luxembourg law.

One United Properties has a market cap of around $506 million.

United Properties is for three residential projects in Bucharest. The offering is for fractional investments in a diversified basket of 69 premium apartments will be available to investors on the MetaWealth platform.

Michael Topolinski, Chairman and co-founder of MetaWealth, says they are bringing premium real estate investments to MetaWealth’s customers, offering highly liquid securities.

Victor Căpitanu, co-CEO and co-founder of One United Properties, said that by using Metawealth, they can connect with a global investor base.

The MetaWealth Bond will be available from September 5th, 2025, to November 28, 2025.

Metawealth tauts its ability to span TradFi and DeFi. The platform notes it has an EU VASP license and is currently working on receiving MiFID II/MiCAR approval.