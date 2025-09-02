Hashgraph Now Offers Crypto Free Transactions with Hedera

Hashgraph now offers crypto-free transactions for its users. According to the Hashgraph Group, firms no longer need to hold HBAR, Hedera’s native crypto to enable payments. The group hopes this will spur more enterprise adoption, as users may build on Hedera without needing crypto.

Labeled “TransAct,” the new service is expected to improve large-scale enterprise adoption of distributed ledger technology (DLT). The service is designed to simplify the management and payment of transaction fees on Hedera.

TransAct is also said to reduce the exposure to potential security risks related to managing digital wallets.

“With TransAct, we are removing one of the major barriers to enterprise adoption – the complexity and compliance risk of holding crypto and managing digital wallets” said Stefan Deiss, co-founder & CEO of The Hashgraph Group.

Micha Roon, Head of Engineering at the Hashgraph Group, said, “TransAct makes blockchain integration simple, safe, and fully auditable.”

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem, specialised in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions aimed at enabling enterprises and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy.