Digital Assets Firm Copper Provides Custody and Staking Support for JitoSOL

Copper, the firm focused on digital assets collateral management and trading infrastructure for institutional clients, announced that Jito has joined the Copper Network, enabling Copper clients access to interact with JitoSOL, Solana’s leading liquid staking token (LST) directly from its secure custody.

Through this integration, Copper clients now have “end-to-end access to JitoSOL, enabling custody, minting, burning, and trading activities and opening the door for broader adoption by institutional and regulated market participants.”

Copper Network is the institutional gateway to the digital asset ecosystem, offering clients “integrated connectivity to hundreds of assets like JitoSOL through a single platform.”

ClearLoop is a part of Copper Network, providing access to a large network of centralised exchanges where clients “can mitigate counterparty risk with trading and settlement whilst simultaneously enhancing capital efficiency.”

Transactions from trading and settlement “to staking, borrowing, and lending can take place from its secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) custody.”

Institutions and SOL holders can now access JitoSOL and “liquid staking on Solana via Copper’s platform.”

Ben Lorente, Strategic Alliances Director at Copper, commented:

“With JitoSOL support now live, we can offer custody and staking through Copper’s infrastructure, which continues to grow the ecosystem of tokens clients can custody, transfer, and settle within the Copper Network and our partner exchanges.”

The Jito Foundation coordinates “ecosystem activities and accelerates the adoption of Jito’s technologies under the direction of the Jito DAO.”

By driving governance proposals, distributing grants, and forging strategic partnerships, the Foundation empowers stakeholders “to shape the future of Jito’s decentralized infrastructures.”

Through transparent, community-driven initiatives, the Jito Foundation ensures the sustained “growth and resilience of Solana’s DeFi ecosystem, benefiting validators, stakers, and the broader community.”

Since being founded in 2018, Copper.co says it has been “building the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure with a focus on custody and collateral management.”

Underpinned by digital technology, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure “suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets.”

Copper Network is the institutional gateway “to the digital asset ecosystem, offering clients integrated connectivity to hundreds of leading market participants through a single platform.”

At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage “collateral and settle trades in near real-time across multiple exchanges while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.”