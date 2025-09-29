BPCE Payment Services and Fintech Mambu to Support PSPs Entering the EU Market

Building on a collaboration powering SEPA payments for over 10 French fintechs and banks — including Natixis CIB Luxembourg, Xpollens, Spendesk, and Swile — BPCE Payment Services and Mambu are expanding their partnership to help global financial institutions access the European Union market.

With this announcement, Mambu’s 260+ international customers — as well as any other “non-EU fintech applying for or holding an EU license — can now launch compliant, scalable financial services in the EU by using a joint solution that combines Mambu’s composable banking platform and BPCE Payment Services’ SEPA infrastructure.”

The EU reportedly remains one of the world’s “most attractive financial markets.”

Thanks to its passporting regime, institutions can “access over 450 million consumers across the European Economic Area (EEA) with a single license — making the EU the largest integrated financial market.”

At the same time, the region’s regulatory environment, “built around frameworks such as PSD2 (and soon PSD3), creates a level playing field for FIs while encouraging innovation and ensuring compliance.”

For global Fintechs, this partnership offers two “clear advantages.”

It allows them to serve existing customers with “operations or users in Europe, while also creating a straightforward path to address the European domestic market.”

With a diverse, digitally-advanced customer base and “demand for alternative financial services, the European market presents a strategic opportunity for these fintechs.”

Through this partnership, global institutions can build and launch EU-compliant financial products with an end-to end solution that leverages:

Mambu’s core banking: Flexible, cloud-native deposit and lending capabilities to build localized financial products

Flexible, cloud-native deposit and lending capabilities to build localized financial products Mambu’s payments hub: Automated processing for SEPA payments (and more) with fully managed connectivity to BPCE Payment Services.

Automated processing for SEPA payments (and more) with fully managed connectivity to BPCE Payment Services. BPCE Payment Services’ SEPA infrastructure: Trusted SEPA processing, clearing, and settlement — including SEPA Instant.

Trusted SEPA processing, clearing, and settlement — including SEPA Instant. Additional services from BPCE Payment Services: Card issuing and other capabilities that help fintechs support the full range of their payment needs.

Anthony Nonnis, Global Head of Partnerships at Mambu said:

“This partnership demonstrates an important next step for Mambu as we expand our list of partners to collaborate with BPCE Payment Services. As a leader in the French banking market, their vision aligns well with Mambu’s continued expansion into payments, and we look forward to seeing the results of our work together.”

Carine André, Deputy General Manager of BPCE Payment Services: