State Street Corporation and Apex Fintech Solutions to Address Global Wealth Market Opportunity

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) and Apex Fintech Solutions announced a partnership that includes a minority investment by State Street into Apex Fintech Solutions.

State Street will leverage Apex’s digital custody and clearing platform “to expand State Street’s wealth services offerings to the global wealth management industry.”

Apex Fintech Solutions is a “global financial technology platform powering investing infrastructure, digital custody, clearing, and access to US markets with more than 200 clients and 22 million brokerage accounts that hold over $200 billion in assets worldwide.”

Apex delivers a flexible, modular platform “that allows wealth managers and fintechs to launch new products, scale efficiently, and integrate seamlessly across the ecosystem.”

Apex combines digital technology with a so-called client-first approach “to create smarter, more connected financial experiences.”

The State Street/Apex partnership will aim to “deliver a differentiated, fully digital, globally scalable, custody and clearing solution and experience for wealth advisors and self-directed wealth platforms as well as their clients around the world.”

State Street will bring its “global client base, institutional infrastructure, core custody and platform services, and its ecosystem of specialist partners.”

Through Charles River Development Wealth, State Street delivers front-office software and data solutions “to large enterprise wealth managers, reporting more than $3 trillion in assets.”

In addition, State Street Investment Management “oversees more than $1 trillion in wealth-related assets.”

Apex brings its market-leading expertise “in modern, API-driven, digital wealth solutions that democratizes access to investing, clearing and execution capabilities at scale, along with its digital, scalable custody platform that will support advisors serving high-net-worth clients while also enabling self-service for the mass affluent.”

Together, State Street and Apex will build “upon State Street’s existing services to the wealth management industry to deliver the first truly global, digital wealth custody solution.”

As noted in the update, State Street Corporation is one of the world’s providers of financial services to “institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading.”

With $49.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than “100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide.”