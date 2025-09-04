Walmart backed Fintech OnePay Expands Services with Wireless Plans

OnePay, a Fintech startup majority-owned by Walmart, has introduced its own branded wireless service, OnePay Wireless.

Launched this month, this offering is reportedly available through the OnePay app, marking a key milestone in the company’s goal to evolve into an all-in-one “super app” for US consumers.

As first reported by CNBC, this move positions OnePay as a trailblazer in integrating telecommunications with financial services, a trend gaining traction among fintech firms.

OnePay Wireless, developed in partnership with mobile services startup Gigs, offers unlimited 5G data, talk, and text on AT&T’s network for $35 per month.

The plan is designed for simplicity, requiring no credit checks or activation fees, and can be activated directly within the OnePay app with just a few clicks.

This integration aligns with OnePay’s mission to provide accessible, user-friendly services to a potentially customer-base, particularly those underserved by traditional financial and telecom providers.

Gigs CEO Hermann Frank emphasized the cost-saving potential of this model, noting that embedding wireless plans into fintech platforms can reduce customer acquisition costs for carriers like AT&T, allowing savings to be passed on to users.

Founded in 2021 in collaboration with venture firm Ribbit Capital, OnePay has expanded its portfolio to include debit and credit cards, high-yield savings accounts, buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans, and a digital wallet with peer-to-peer payment capabilities.

The addition of wireless services follows a strategic pattern of diversifying offerings to create a one-stop shop for users.

This approach mirrors recent moves by other fintech players like Klarna and Nubank, which have also ventured into wireless connectivity to enhance their ecosystems.

By bundling telecom services with financial products, OnePay aims to deepen customer engagement and loyalty, leveraging Walmart’s reach—255 million weekly customers—to drive adoption.

The launch of OnePay Wireless is part of a broader push by Walmart to disrupt traditional financial and service sectors.

Earlier in 2025, OnePay partnered with Synchrony to introduce a credit card program, offering both a general-purpose Mastercard and a Walmart-exclusive store card, set to roll out in fall 2025.

Additionally, a collaboration with Klarna brought BNPL loans to Walmart’s U.S. customers, with repayment terms ranging from three to 36 months.

These initiatives reflect OnePay’s goal to cater to consumers seeking transparent, and easy-to-use financial solutions.

OnePay’s growth underscores its potential to reshape how Americans manage their finances and connectivity.

With a valuation of $2.5 billion and over 3 million active users, the startup is generating revenue at an annual run rate exceeding $200 million.

Walmart’s scale and infrastructure provide a key advantage, enabling OnePay to tap into a vast customer base and compete with traditional banks and neobanks.

The wireless plan’s affordability and accessibility could attract budget-conscious consumers, particularly as economic pressures push consumers toward value-driven options.

As OnePay continues to focus on product development, its super app vision is coming into focus, blending financial services, payments, and now telecommunications into a single platform.

This expansion not only aims to strengthen Walmart’s fintech arm but also positions OnePay as a key player in the digital economy, potentially challenging established norms in both finance and telecom.