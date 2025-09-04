JP Morgan Chase to Launch Digital Bank in Germany

JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) will launch a digital bank serving the German market in early 2026. This will be JPM’s second entry in the European market to offer a retail digital bank solution. While digital banks are readily available in Germany, JPM has a significant share of the banking market in the country, and not acting is a recipe for diminishing market share. JPM first established a footprint in the market 100 years ago.

The digital bank is expected to operate under the Chase brand. First up will be savings accounts, and then followed by other services.

Crypto should be part of its offerings at some point and a partnership with Coinbase, announced in July, may play a role. If not, there are other European digital asset providers that can help the legacy operation catch up to consumer demands.

The digital-only bank will face serious competition from both newer entries and established banks. Brands like N26, Revolut, and Bunq are in the market. Older names like ING and Postbank are offering digital services.

JPM notes that Germany is a top Open Banking market with the most third-party providers in all of Europe. This means it will be easier for JPM to lure customers away from other banks, but it will also mean competition will be intense as quality will need to jump across the board.