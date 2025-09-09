Deloitte Introduces AI Infrastructure Center to Enable AI Data Center Advancements

Deloitte announces the launch of its global AI Infrastructure Center of Excellence, dedicated to supporting clients in establishing and operating specialized AI data centers.

This initiative comes in response to “client demand for scalable, secure, and efficient AI infrastructure solutions, fueled by the growth of AI adoption globally.”

The AI Infrastructure CoE is a strategic pillar of Deloitte’s Silicon2Service AI factory-as-a-service offering, which “helps enable end-to-end transformation—from foundational silicon to scalable, business-ready AI solutions.”

By aligning infrastructure with enterprise outcomes, this integration can help ensure that clients “accelerate AI deployment at scale with speed, governance, and impact.”

The CoE will be expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating and streamlining “the deployment of AI infrastructure by offering end-to-end capabilities across strategy, design, implementation and operate.”

It will help enable clients to manage risk “through cybersecurity and compliance frameworks, optimize costs through efficient procurement and strategic sourcing, and enhance decision-making via digital twins and detailed market insights.”

Clients will gain access to leading practices, “advanced network architecture, and AI infrastructure insights.”

To support this, Deloitte is making significant “strategic investments in building technical capabilities, establishing specialized infrastructure, and strengthening its team of skilled AI and data center talent.”

Heather Stockton, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology & Transformation leader said:

“As AI adoption accelerates across industries globally, organizations are demanding infrastructure that they can scale with speed, security, and efficiency. Our AI Infrastructure CoE enables clients to move from experimentation to enterprise-grade AI with confidence, while enabling performance, resilience, and long-term scalability.”

The CoE brings specialized capabilities in “AI-centric, high-performance computing infrastructure.”

This includes deep knowledge “in graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies, networking and storage solutions and cooling solutions enabling high-performance, scalable AI workloads.”

The CoE will also use digital twin technology “for interactive data center visualization, allowing clients to simulate, monitor, and optimize operations in real time.”

In addition, the CoE will support clients in the “implementation of advanced cybersecurity protocols with third-party integrations to help ensure resilient and compliant environments.”

Deloitte’s methodologies in AI-driven infrastructure optimization, efficiency planning, and project management “will look to further enhance execution excellence and delivery outcomes.”

The CoE will serve Deloitte clients around the world looking to “set up AI infrastructure, which is increasingly becoming a critical competitive differentiator.”