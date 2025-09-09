Crypto.com Selected By Axelar Foundation for Institutional Custody of its Digital Assets

Crypto.com announced a partnership with Axelar Foundation to provide secure custody support for AXL, the native token of the Axelar Network.

The collab will enhance Axelar Foundation’s treasury management and deliver institutional-grade custody, “supporting assets reserved for validator incentives, ecosystem grants, and network operations.”

Through this integration, Axelar Foundation will “manage AXL holdings using Crypto.com Custody’s infrastructure.”

The platform enables streamlined workflows “for staking, funding, and reserve management, while supporting the growth of Axelar’s cross-chain ecosystem with robust security and compliance controls.”

Crypto.com Custody offers custody services “to eligible institutions and high-net-worth clients through a comprehensive, end-to-end solution with safety and security at its core.”

Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com has claimed:

“Institutional custody is a critical component of any digital asset strategy. We’re honored to support Axelar with secure infrastructure that meets the highest standards of compliance and operational integrity.”

Axelar is the gateway to onchain finance, “connecting blockchains and financial institutions for tokenization, trading, and yield.”

AXL, the network’s native token, “secures new blockchain connections and sustains validator incentives through a non-inflationary model.”

As adoption grows, AXL aligns network security and liquidity consolidation, supporting Axelar’s role as “infrastructure for institutional-grade finance.”

Georgios Vlachos, director at Axelar Foundation and co-founder of the Axelar protocol said:

“Institutions need infrastructure that makes tokenization, trading, and yield seamless across blockchains. Axelar shortens time to market with a scalable and configurable platform, so institutions can capture opportunities across global markets as they emerge. We are pleased to work with Crypto.com on custody that supports Axelar and onchain finance.”

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is said to be “trusted by users worldwide.”

As covered, Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the “adoption of cryptocurrency.”

Axelar is the Gateway to Onchain Finance, a decentralized network and development platform “connecting the world’s blockchains and financial institutions.”

Its programmable technology stack “enables tokenization, yield and trading products—critical for the next wave of institutional-grade use cases.”

With partnerships from institutions including Deutsche Bank, Mastercard, and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, Axelar is “developing financial infrastructure: from global stablecoins to tokenized funds, built with security, compliance, and enterprise scale in mind.”