Fintech Ramp Reports $1B in Annualized Revenue

Ramp, a six-year-old Fintech startup, has reportedly achieved $1 billion in annualized revenue by the end of August 2025, cementing its position as a key player in the corporate finance sector.

This milestone comes on the heels of a $22.5 billion valuation secured in a July 2025 funding round led by Iconiq Growth, with participation from prominent investors like Founders Fund and D1 Capital Partners.

As first reported by Fortune, Ramp’s achievement reflects its approach to improving corporate credit cards and expense management.

Founded in 2019 by Eric Glyman and Karim Atiyeh, Ramp set out to disrupt the corporate credit card sector, a space long dominated by giants like American Express and Chase.

Initially, Ramp competed closely with rivals like Brex, with both companies vying to capture market share during the high-growth period of the early pandemic.

However, Ramp has since pulled ahead, leveraging its expansion into broader CFO-suite solutions, including expense management, travel booking, and financial automation tools.

This diversification has allowed Ramp to differentiate itself, offering businesses a platform to streamline financial operations and reduce costs.

The company’s growth mirrors trends typically seen in AI-driven startups, and Ramp has indeed embraced artificial intelligence to enhance its offerings.

In July 2025, Ramp introduced its first set of AI agents designed to automate expense approvals by analyzing corporate policies and employee receipts in real time.

These AI tools have resonated with clients, with thousands of businesses, including Fortune 100 companies, adopting them to simplify back-office tasks.

For instance, Quora’s finance manager, Richard Gobea, noted that Ramp’s AI agents effectively replace entry-level accounting roles by flagging non-compliant expenses, allowing finance teams to focus on strategic priorities.

Ramp’s financial success is underpinned by its earlier revenue milestones.

The company reported $700 million in annualized revenue in March 2025, a significant leap from $300 million in August 2023.

This relatively consistent growth trajectory highlights Ramp’s ability to scale rapidly while maintaining a customer-centric approach.

With many (reportedly) businesses now using its platform—up from 15,000 in 2023—Ramp serves a diverse client base, from startups like Notion to established firms like Shopify and Airbnb.

Its ability to attract such a range of clients underscores the appeal of its cost-saving and efficiency-driven solutions.

The $22.5 billion valuation reflects investor confidence in Ramp’s long-term potential, particularly as it moves beyond the lower-margin world of credit card interchange fees toward higher-margin software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions.

This shift is considered to be critical for sustaining growth, as competitors like Brex focus on international expansion.

Ramp has also made strategic moves to bolster its ecosystem, launching the Ramp App Center in October 2024, which allows third-party developers to integrate specialized apps into its platform.

This initiative, offering over 200 integrations with partners like NetSuite and QuickBooks, enhances Ramp’s value proposition by streamlining business operations.

Despite its achievements, Ramp faces challenges, including regulatory scrutiny in the fintech sector and the inherent tension of earning revenue from transaction fees while promoting cost savings.

However, CEO Eric Glyman remains optimistic, emphasizing that Ramp’s mission to help businesses spend less drives customer acquisition and loyalty.

The company’s relatively lean business operations, with monthly cash burn below $2 million in the past year, and its cash-flow-positive status earlier this year bolster its financial stability.

Ramp’s journey from a corporate card provider to a more comprehensive financial operations platform highlights its adaptability and business expansion strategy.

With a reported workforce of over 1,200 employees and plans to invest further in AI and engineering talent, Ramp is seemingly positioned to continue improving corporate finance.