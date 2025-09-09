Fintech Firm Klar Announces Acquisition of Digital Banking Unit Bineo

Fintech firm Klar has taken a step toward securing a banking license by acquiring Bineo, the digital banking arm of Grupo Financiero Banorte.

This strategic acquisition positions Klar as a key player in the race to expand financial services in a country where traditional banking penetration remains limited.

As reported by Bloomberg, the deal, executed through Klar’s subsidiary Clearscope Holdings, marks a seemingly pivotal moment for the fintech as it seeks to bypass the lengthy regulatory process typically required to obtain a banking license in Mexico.

The acquisition of Bineo, which was launched by Banorte in January 2024 as Mexico’s first fully digital bank with its own banking license, comes at a time when the fintech sector is gaining more traction in LatAm as well as other global jurisdictions.

Despite its ambitious start, Bineo struggled to achieve profitability, reportedly accumulating losses exceeding $50 million within its first year.

Banorte’s decision to sell Bineo aligns with its strategy to streamline its digital operations and integrate its technological capabilities into its core banking services.

The sale, which includes Bineo’s banking license and operational systems, awaits approval from Mexican regulatory authorities, including the Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP), the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV), and the Banco de México (Banxico), as well as the country’s competition authority.

For Klar, this acquisition represents a shortcut to achieving its goal of operating as a licensed bank.

The fintech had previously applied for its own banking license in late 2024, but navigating Mexico’s regulatory landscape can be a protracted process, often taking years.

By acquiring Bineo, Klar gains immediate access to an established banking license, allowing it to accelerate its expansion plans and offer a broader range of financial products, such as deposit accounts, savings “pockets,” personal loans, and remittance services.

This move is significant in Mexico, where over 85% of transactions under 500 pesos (approximately $25) are still conducted in cash, and only a small fraction of the population holds savings accounts with investment options.

The Mexican fintech sector has been growing steadily, driven by the need to address the financial inclusion gap.

Companies like Klar, Nubank, and Stori have made significant inroads by offering accessible digital tools that promote savings, budgeting, and financial planning, particularly among underserved populations.

Klar’s acquisition of Bineo underscores the trend of fintechs partnering with or acquiring traditional banking institutions to scale their operations.

This deal follows a pattern seen in other Latin American markets, where fintechs leverage acquisitions to bypass regulatory hurdles and gain a competitive edge.

While the financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed, industry analysts speculate that the banking license alone could be valued at around $100 million, based on earlier statements from Banorte’s CEO, Marcos Ramirez.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Banorte’s decision in April 2025 to overhaul its digital strategy after Bineo’s lackluster performance.

Ramirez had previously indicated that the bank might either sell Bineo or integrate it into Banorte’s broader operations, citing the digital bank’s inability to compete against established players like BBVA and other fintechs such as Nubank and Mercado Pago.

This development is appearst o be a testament to the dynamic shifts occurring in Mexico’s financial sector, where fintechs are increasingly challenging traditional banks.

As Klar integrates Bineo’s infrastructure and license, it is expected to enhance its offerings and possibly capture a larger share of the market.

The acquisition not only aims to strengthen Klar’s position but also potentially signals a broader trend of consolidation and collaboration in the fintech industry.