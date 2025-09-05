Juniper Square Announces Investment from Nasdaq Ventures to Improve Private Markets Technology

Juniper Square, a fund operations that claims to be a partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs, announced an investment from Nasdaq Ventures to enhance private markets technology.

In addition to the investment, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and Juniper Square will establish a partnership which will “explore ways to advance the development of integrated data and liquidity solutions for private fund managers.”

The news of this investment and partnership “follows the company’s $130 million Series D financing announced in June.”

Alex Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder at Juniper Square:

“Nasdaq shares our vision for more efficient and transparent private markets. Together, we can combine world-class data with purpose-built software to deliver the go-to platform for raising and managing private capital.”

As private market investment continues “to accelerate, next-generation data solutions that enhance GP visibility and turbocharge their fundraising efforts are a must for GPs.”

Juniper Square and Nasdaq will collaborate on new “opportunities to deliver the tools critical to a modern GP enterprise and improve private market liquidity, including through innovations in secondaries.”

Gary Offner, Senior Vice President, Head of Nasdaq Ventures at Nasdaq.

“Private markets are experiencing a generational shift and real-time, data-driven insights are becoming essential to how firms raise and deploy capital. Juniper Square provides a … platform to support fund operations for GPs, and we’re proud to invest in their vision.”

This investment and collaboration mark “a significant step in Juniper Square’s efforts to deliver AI-powered solutions, integrated services, and industry-specific infrastructure to the global private markets.”

As covered, Juniper Square is the “fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide.”

Their unified platform connects “software, data, and fund administration services to help firms scale faster, streamline operations, and enhance the investor experience.”

Juniper Square’s technology brings “LPs and GPs together and powers everything from fundraising and onboarding to treasury, reporting, and business intelligence.”

Today, more than “40,000 funds, 650,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square.”

Launched in 2017, Nasdaq Ventures is the “global venture investing program of Nasdaq, Inc.”

Focused on cultivating technology advancement within financial services, Nasdaq Ventures invests in companies “driving innovation in market infrastructure, data, analytics & workflow technologies, anti-financial crime, digital assets, ESG, and emerging asset classes.”

As noted in the update, Nasdaq is a global technology company “serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system.”

They aspire to deliver platforms that aim to “improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy.”

Their offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to “optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.”