Chinese Fintech Giant Said To Be In Talks To Acquire Venom Blockchain Technology

A major Chinese financial technology company is in talks to acquire blockchain solutions from Venom Foundation, an Abu Dhabi-based platform, as part of efforts to modernise digital financial services, Chinese media outlet Toutiao reported.

The potential deal aligns with Beijing’s recently issued guidelines on financial support for industrial modernisation, which call on institutions to leverage blockchain and artificial intelligence to better serve the real economy.

Negotiations remain confidential and financial terms have not been disclosed, the report added.

Venom is a high-performance Layer-0 blockchain capable of processing up to 150,000 transactions per second (TPS).

The foundation recently completed a closed-network stress test demonstrating the system’s ability to finalise transfers within three seconds, ahead of a protocol upgrade scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

If implemented, it would make Venom one of the fastest public blockchains globally.

Features drawing interest from Chinese partners include enterprise-grade scalability through dynamic sharding, cross-chain compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine and WebAssembly, built-in KYC and anti-money laundering mechanisms, and support for government-backed stablecoins.

Venom’s architecture also enables parallel execution of smart contracts and a consensus model that can theoretically exceed 400,000 TPS.

Industry sources said Chinese companies see potential applications in supply chain finance, digital yuan-backed stablecoins for cross-border settlement, carbon credit tracking in green finance, and AI-driven risk assessment models for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The talks underscore Beijing’s strategy to embed blockchain into national financial infrastructure and reduce reliance on U.S. dollar payment channels.

The technology could also support the Belt and Road Initiative by providing scalable, compliant financial rails for international expansion.

If completed, the acquisition could close by late 2025 or early 2026 and would mark one of the largest integrations of blockchain technology into China’s financial system.