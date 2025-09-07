Alternative Asset Management Firm Rithm Capital Corp. to Acquire Crestline Management

Rithm Capital Corp., a New York-based global alternative asset manager, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Crestline Management, L.P., a Fort Worth-based alternative investment firm with approximately $17 billion in assets under management (AUM).

This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen Rithm’s asset management platform, expanding its capabilities in private credit, direct lending, fund liquidity solutions, and insurance and reinsurance, while complementing its existing strengths in real estate, structured credit, and energy infrastructure.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 pending regulatory approvals, marks another milestone in Rithm’s ongoing mission to build a diversified, global investment platform focused on delivering returns for investors and shareholders.

Founded in 1997, Crestline Investors, Inc. has established itself as a leader in private credit strategies, managing a portfolio across direct lending, opportunistic credit, and fund liquidity solutions.

With offices in Fort Worth, New York, Toronto, Tokyo, and London, Crestline has tripled its AUM since 2018, driven by its integrated platform and innovative investment approaches.

The firm also manages strategies for its wholly owned insurance company and affiliated reinsurer, offering tailored solutions through commingled funds, managed accounts, and a business development company (BDC).

Upon closing, Crestline’s investment team, committees, and strategies will remain intact, ensuring continuity for its clients and preserving its operational independence.

Rithm Capital, known for its expertise in credit and real estate assets, operates an integrated investment platform through subsidiaries like Newrez, Genesis Capital, and Sculptor Capital Management, which it acquired in 2024.

The addition of Crestline will bring Rithm’s total investable assets to $98 billion, including $45 billion on its balance sheet and $53 billion in AUM.

This acquisition enhances Rithm’s ability to offer institutional investors a broad suite of strategies across diverse asset classes, supported by a team of over 200 seasoned investment professionals.

The deal also marks Rithm’s entry into the insurance and reinsurance sectors, adding a layer of resilience to its portfolio through stable cash flows and long-duration liabilities.

Michael Nierenberg, CEO of Rithm Capital:

“Crestline adds meaningful new credit and alternative investment capabilities, establishes our entrance into insurance and reinsurance, and creates additional value-creating opportunities for our investors and shareholders.”

Similarly, Doug Bratton, Crestline’s Founding Partner and CEO, emphasized the strategic fit, stating:

“Joining Rithm provides the platform, resources, and entrepreneurial spirit to accelerate our next phase of growth.”

Keith Williams, Crestline’s Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, added that the partnership strengthens their ability to deliver “differentiated alpha” and serve clients with agility across market cycles.

The acquisition aligns with broader industry trends toward consolidation in alternative assets, as firms seek to diversify revenue streams and enhance scale.

For instance, Crestline’s insurance expertise complements Rithm’s private credit capabilities, potentially creating synergies that can hedge against sector-specific volatility.

The combined platform’s global footprint positions Rithm to capitalize on cross-border opportunities in underpenetrated sectors like infrastructure and energy transition.

Industry benchmarks, such as First Financial Bancorp’s 2025 acquisition of Westfield Bancorp, suggest that such deals can enhance earnings per share and return on equity, though specific financial terms for the Crestline acquisition remain undisclosed.

Advisors played a key role in the transaction, with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP representing Rithm, while Piper Sandler & Co. and Jackson Walker LLP, alongside specialist counsel from Akin, Vinson & Elkins, and Paul Hastings LLP, advised Crestline.

The deal follows Rithm’s active M&A strategy, including recent acquisitions of $1.4 billion in consumer loans from Goldman Sachs and $720 million for Sculptor Capital Management, reflecting its aim to move beyond its real estate investment trust origins toward a diversified asset management powerhouse.