Greece Gets First Digital Only Bank: Snappi

Snappi is now Greece’s first ECB licensed digital bank, according to a statement by the company. The App focused digital bank based in Ioannina now has its services available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Snappi offers cards, both digital and physical, transfers, payments and 24/7 live support.

For deposit holders, these accounts will earn 3% in interest.

Snappi says it is committed to no fee banking when transfering or withdrawing funds.

Coming soon is a BNPL product called Snappi Pay Later.

Snappi CEO Gabriella Kindert, says they are striving to be simple, transparent and built around real life.

“We’ve created a platform that’s digital-first but grounded in trust, combining the ease of fintech with the stability of a fully licensed European Union bank. Transparency is central to everything we do: no hidden fees, no small print, just clear, fair banking. With strong local roots in Greece and an international outlook, we’re part of a new generation of neobanks designed to be flexible, inclusive, and genuinely helpful day to day.”

Snappi is a subsidiary of Piraeus Financial Holding, a leading Greek bank.