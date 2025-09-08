Robinhood Closes Up over 15% on Index News

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), a new spin on digital brokerages and investing, had a good day in the market as its shares jumped by over 15% today, closing at $117.28. This is almost its 52 week high and bodes well for investors.

Robinhood was fueled by a decent trading day and the news that it had been selected to join the S&P 500 Index. Inclusion in the Index will compel certain funds and ETFs to purchase shares of the company thus driving the price higher. Robinhood is expected to be added before the market open on September 22nd.

Robinhood is a modern approach to investing including both traditional securities and crypto assets. It has also set its eye on international expansion and incorporating AI.

Robinhood’s Q2 2025 earnings report showed total net revenues increased 45% year-over-year to $989 million. Net income increased 105% year-over-year to $386 million.