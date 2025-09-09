Global Fintech Wise Expands North American Operations with Austin Office

Wise (LON:WISE), the global technology company building what it thinks is the best way to move and manage the world’s money, announced an expansion of its North American office hub in Austin.

The company will aim to increase its current office space “by 200% to 90,000 square feet in total to occupy three floors in Domain Toer II, a tech center in North Austin.”

This investment underscores Wise’s commitment “to North America and reinforces its position as a fast-growing tech company and a major employer in Austin.”

The Domain office is home to teams from all corners of the business, “from engineering and product to marketing and customer support.”

Wise says it has over 700 employees in the US and continues “to hire across all functions.”

In Austin, Wise’s office features collaboration and individual workspaces designed “to inspire employees, provide space for them to work together cross-functionally.”

Wise’s global culture is said to be “united by a shared company vision: money without borders.”

They aim to balance this collective mission “with a deep local focus that empowers regional teams to solve the most urgent and relevant problems for their customers.”

To echo this, Wise’s Austin office was reportedly designed “to mirror the city’s unique environment and architecture.”

Isabel Naidoo, Chief People Officer at Wise, said:

“The expansion of our Austin office hub is a powerful testament to the opportunity we have in North America. Austin’s dynamic and developing technology landscape serves as an exciting backdrop that will support the Wise team as we continue to build offerings that meet the international money needs of our growing customer base both locally and globally.”

Wise’s Austin office expansion comes at a pivotal time for the company’s evolving presence in North America, “a region where customers are in need of an alternative to high-fee wires, slow international transfers, and unclear FX costs.”

That’s the problem Wise aims to address.

Mayor Kirk Watson, Mayor of Austin, said:

“Texas is committed to supporting global success stories like Wise as they grow their presence in the US.”

As covered, Wise is a global technology company, “building the best way to move and manage the world’s money.”

With Wise Account and Wise Business, people and businesses “can hold 40 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad.”

Large companies and banks “use Wise technology too; an entirely new network for the world’s money.”

Launched in 2011, Wise claims it is one of the “fastest growing, profitable tech companies.”

In fiscal year 2025, Wise reportedly supported around “15.6 million people and businesses, processing over $185 billion in cross-border transactions and saving customers around $2.7 billion.”