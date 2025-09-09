Nasdaq Invests in Gemini IPO, Commits $50 Million

Gemini, a global crypto exchange poised for an initial public offering this week, revealed today that Nasdaq has committed to investing $50 million in the IPO at the same price of the float.

In an updated S-1, Gemini revealed that Nasdaq has agreed to purchase $50 million of their Class A common stock in a private placement scheduled to close immediately subsequent to the closing of IPO.

At the same time, Nasdaq committed to partnering with Gemini on custody and the staking of digital assets.

Additionally, Gemini will become a reseller of Nasdaq Calypso Solution to their institutional customers regarding collateral management and treasury operations.

The per share pricing of the Gemini shares has been set at between $17 to $19. They are expcted to list on the Nasdaq this Friday. The partnership with Nasdaq should help boost interest in the public offering.