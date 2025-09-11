DTCC Announces BNP Paribas and J.P. Morgan Joining CTM’s Tri-Party Matching Workflow for Prime Brokers

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the post-trade market infrastructure provider for the global financial services industry, continues to set new benchmarks in efficiency and resilience.

Recent developments highlight DTCC’s pivotal role in navigating market volatility and preparing for accelerated settlement cycles, with significant advancements in its Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and Institutional Trade Processing (ITP) services.

From processing higher transaction volumes to introducing cutting-edge automation for prime brokers, DTCC is focused on reshaping the financial ecosystem to meet the demands of an evolving market.

On September 9, 2025, DTCC announced that BNP Paribas and J.P. Morgan have adopted its CTM (Central Trade Matching) platform’s automated tri-party matching workflow for prime brokers.

This streamlines trade communications among hedge funds, prime brokers, and executing brokers, addressing inefficiencies in post-trade processing as global markets prepare for the transition to T+1 settlement by October 2027 across the UK, EU, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

The CTM workflow leverages automated central matching to deliver a “golden copy” of transaction details in real time when a trade match occurs between a hedge fund and an executing broker.

This standardization eliminates delays caused by inconsistent trade detail formats, which often extend processing to T+1.

By integrating ALERT standing settlement instructions (SSIs), the platform enhances transparency and accelerates the trade allocation process.

Val Wotton, DTCC’s Managing Director and Global Head of Equities Solutions, emphasized:

“This is a pivotal step in further automating and accelerating settlement processes, enhancing automation for prime brokers in EMEA and globally.”

Anthony Fraser, Global Head of Prime Financial Services Operations at J.P. Morgan, noted that the workflow’s emphasis on accuracy and speed will drive efficiencies for clients.

With over 6,000 clients across 89 countries using CTM, this adoption marks a significant step toward seamless trade processing in a T+1 environment, reducing risk and enhancing operational efficiency.

Earlier this year, DTCC’s Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) achieved a historic milestone, processing a record-breaking $11.8 trillion in daily volume through its Government Securities Division (GSD) on June 30.

This surpassed the previous peak of $11.4 trillion set on April 9, demonstrating FICC’s capacity to handle unprecedented transaction volumes amid market volatility.

The GSD’s robust performance underscores its critical role in promoting stability in the U.S. Treasury market, a key part of global finance.

Laura Klimpel, Managing Director and Head of DTCC’s Fixed Income and Financing Solutions, highlighted that FICC’s ability to process such high volumes during market stress reaffirms the strength of the central clearing model.

By mitigating risk and reinforcing confidence, FICC ensures the integrity of one of the world’s most liquid markets, even in turbulent conditions.

DTCC’s resilience was further showcased on April 23, 2025, when it reported processing record volumes across its platforms during a period of heightened market volatility.

The National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) reached a peak value of $5.55 trillion on April 9, a 6.4% increase from its previous high.

NSCC also processed 545 million transactions on April 7, a 33% jump from prior peaks.

Meanwhile, FICC’s GSD handled $11.4 trillion on April 9, with a peak volume of 1.206 million transactions.

TradeSuite and CTM also set new records, processing 5.8 million and 3.74 million transactions, respectively, on April 7.

Lynn Bishop, DTCC’s Chief Information Officer, attributed this success to performance testing and continuous infrastructure investment.

The transition to T+1 settlement in the U.S. in May 2024 further reduced market risk, with NSCC’s margin requirements averaging $18.3 billion during the volatile period, compared to $18.5 billion in 2020 for larger trading values.

Tim Cuddihy, Group Chief Risk Officer, emphasized that risk management remains central to DTCC’s mission, ensuring the safety of markets, firms, and investors.

DTCC’s recent achievements reflect its commitment to tech advancements and stability.

The adoption of CTM’s tri-party workflow by industry participants like BNP Paribas and J.P. Morgan signals a shift toward greater automation in preparation for global T+1 adoption.

Combined with FICC’s and NSCC’s steady volumes, DTCC continues to focus on fortifying the financial system, aiming to deliver efficiency, transparency, and resilience in an increasingly complex markets.