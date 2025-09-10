Experian Introduces Solutions to Combat Financial Crime and Improve Renter Opportunities

Experian, a global firm focused on providing insightful data and technology, has introduced solutions aimed at addressing critical challenges in financial crime prevention and housing accessibility.

These initiatives, announced recently, underscore Experian’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology and data analytics to support financial institutions and consumers.

By tackling financial crime more effectively and enhancing opportunities for renters, Experian is focused on paving the way for a more secure and inclusive financial ecosystem.

On September 9, 2025, Experian launched its Financial Crime Compliance Perpetual Monitoring solution, a digital tool designed to help banks and lenders combat the rising tide of financial crime, including money laundering, fraudulent account activity, and account misuse.

The cornerstone of financial crime defense lies in the Know Your Customer (KYC) framework, which mandates regular verification of customer information.

However, traditional KYC processes are often resource-intensive, diverting attention from high-risk cases and creating friction for low-risk customers.

Experian’s new solution addresses these challenges by automating and streamlining KYC checks.

The Perpetual Monitoring tool continuously monitors customer data from both internal and external sources, automatically flagging changes that may indicate risk.

This allows investigators to focus on high-priority threats while reducing unnecessary interactions with low-risk customers.

By prioritizing efficiency and precision, the solution not only strengthens compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations but also enhances the customer experience by minimizing disruptions.

Developed in collaboration with financial institutions, including Lloyds Banking Group, the solution has shown its value.

Lloyds piloted the industry’s first Perpetual Monitoring tool, known as Automated Portfolio Monitoring (APM), which has significantly reduced customer friction while maintaining robust compliance standards.

Grant MacDonald, Director of FinCrime Market Engagement at Experian UK&I, emphasized the solution’s potential to become an industry standard, stating:

“This Perpetual Monitoring solution pioneers the use of advanced technology to help financial services prioritize resources on accounts with higher potential risk, while continuing to meet their KYC and AML obligations.”

The rollout of this solution across the banking and lending industry over the next year signals Experian’s ambition to transform financial crime prevention.

By leveraging digital technology, the company aims to prevent laundered money from destabilizing the financial system, offering a scalable model for institutions worldwide.

In another significant move, Experian announced on September 3, 2025, an enhancement to its Experian Connect API platform by integrating RentBureau Consumer Profile, the nation’s largest rental database.

This update allows renters to share their credit and rental histories in real time, streamlining the application process and increasing their likelihood of qualifying for housing.

With approximately 60% of U.S. renters holding near-prime or better credit scores, this solution comes at a critical time, as 23% of renters report being denied mortgage or rental applications due to credit issues.

The RentBureau Consumer Profile enables renters to grant landlords and property managers access to their payment behavior, providing a more comprehensive view of their financial reliability.

This is impactful for consumers with limited credit histories but strong rental payment records, as it allows them to build a better credit profile.

The integration reduces manual data entry, minimizes errors, and empowers renters to review their rental history before sharing it, with the aim of fostering greater transparency and control.

Manjit Sohal, Vice President of Product Management for Experian Housing, highlighted the significance of this enhancement:

“Today’s renters face steep competition and rising costs — they need every opportunity at their disposal to stand out during the application process.”

By leveraging nearly 40 million renter profiles, Experian’s solution helps bridge the gap for those pursuing homeownership, as modern credit scoring models increasingly recognize positive rental payments.

These initiatives reflect Experian’s broader mission to harness data and technology for financial inclusion and security.

The Perpetual Monitoring solution strengthens the financial system’s resilience against crime, while the RentBureau integration enables renters, particularly those with thin credit files, to access housing and financial opportunities.

As a FTSE 100 company with a global presence, Experian continues to focus on product development, ensuring that businesses and consumers can thrive in an increasingly complex financial sector.