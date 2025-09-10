DKB and Upvest to Enable Streamlined Securities Trading

Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB) is announcing what it considers to be a major step in its digital strategy.

Through a partnership with investment platform Upvest, DKB is set to transform its securities offering; this will create a “fully digital platform for more than 5.9 million end users by the end of 2026.”

Building on its recently announced partnership with OpenAI, DKB’s collaboration with Upvest highlights “the bank’s commitment to meeting the digital needs of its end users.”

The securities offering combines technology with “a range of features designed to make investing simpler, more transparent, and more engaging.”

This initiative emphasises DKB’s commitment “to actively shaping the digital future of banking.”

‍The benefits for DKB end users include:

Real-time data for cost and performance:

Amount-based orders for stocks, ETFs and funds “including fractional shares.”

Additional features in the coming months, such as “integrated watchlists and children’s and retirement savings accounts.”

Dr Sven Deglow, CEO of DKB, comments:

‍“Our end users are our focus. … With Upvest, we are taking securities trading to a new level.”‍

Founded in 2017, Upvest provides DKB with “a modular Investment API that enables the rapid, flexible, and cost-effective creation of customisable and innovative investment products.”

The platform’s scalability and flexibility “allow for rapid responses to market changes.”

Upvest handles a significant volume of transactions, “processing more than 9.2 million orders in August 2025.”

‍Tilo Hacke, Board Member for Private Customers at DKB, adds:

‍“With Upvest, we are gaining a strong partner that enhances our competitiveness through smart technology and comprehensive support. ”

Martin Kassing, CEO and co-founder of Upvest, comments:

‍“Together with DKB, we are making investing inclusive, simpler, and more accessible for millions of people.”

‍‍As noted in the update, Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB), headquartered in Berlin, is “part of the BayernLB Group and serves business and private end users.”

With total assets of €131.2 billion (as of June 30, 2025), it “ranks among the top 20 banks in Germany. DKB has around 5.9 million end users.”

They conduct their banking transactions securely online.

DKB industry experts provide personal support “to business end users at 26 DKB locations throughout Germany.”

As a partner to companies and local authorities, the bank “specialised early on in promising sectors in Germany: housing, health, care, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and renewable energies.”

DKB attaches great importance to “sustainable action: as a #geldverbesserer (money improver), it focuses on sustainable lending.”

Upvest is a technology company and securities institution “that offers banks, brokers, and asset managers modern infrastructure for securities trading via its Investment API.”

In addition to software, it also “handles trading, custody, and back-office services for its customers.”

This enables financial institutions to “cost-effectively modernize their securities business and grow profitably.”

Upvest’s clients include fintechs such “as Revolut, N26, bunq, Webull, and Raisin, as well as digital banks such as Openbank and DKB.”

Upvest was founded in 2017, has 250 employees, and “processes over 100 million trades annually.”

The company continues to be independently managed by its founders Martin Kassing, Dr. Til Rochow, and Tobias Auferoth and claims that it is financially secure “for the future thanks to investors such as Earlybird and Bessemer Venture Partners.”