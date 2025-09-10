RWA Accelerator Ascend Announces the First Group of Participants

RWA accelerator Ascend has announced its first group of participants. The goal is to focus on real-world assets for institutions, a promising sector of Fintech.

Ascend was created by a group of well-known digital asset firms, including Anchorage Digital, Plume, Galaxy Ventures, OKX Ventures, Morpho, Centrifuge, Keyrock, Tokenized Asset Coalition, CBI, and RWA.xyz.

The seven firms, each of which has already generated traction, are as follows:

AXC Labs

Canary Protocol

DeSyn Protocol

Glider

Jarsy

Tradible

Voltaire Finance

The nine-week program aims to boost the development of live products, aided by the founders of Ascend.

Firms that complete the accelerator will be eligible to receive funding from a $500k discretionary fund.

Last month, Nathan McCauley, CEO and co-founder of Anchorage Digital, stated:

“Real-world assets aren’t a future trend—they’re a present need. At Anchorage Digital, we’ve seen firsthand that institutional adoption hinges on more than just innovation. It requires infrastructure that’s regulated, resilient, and ready to scale. Ascend gives promising founders the tools to build not just with speed, but with durability. We’re proud to support the next wave of RWAs—and build together.”