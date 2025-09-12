ClearBank Introduces Account and Payments Services to Enhance Transaction Banking

ClearBank, the enabler of real-time clearing and embedded banking, announces the expansion of its banking and payments services to UK corporate businesses.

While retail banking has undergone digitisation spurred “by consumer demands, transaction banks serving corporates have often lagged.”

Hampered by legacy infrastructure and batch-based systems, accounts and payment services “are frequently bundled within broader offerings that focus on delivering higher-margin credit and trade finance products.”

That has resulted in complex operational systems “increasing overheads for corporates due to manual reconciliation, payment processing, and tracking, which raises the potential for higher error rates.”

ClearBank is addressing these transaction banking “pain points with the same philosophy that has driven its success in financial services: focused on delivering real-time and API-based access to payments and accounts, rather than loans or other credit services.”

The bank serves more than 10% of the UK SME market “through its partners, including Capital on Tap and Tide, holding billions in deposits and processing millions of payments daily across the platform.”

Expanding that focus to directly serve sectors “that rely on high volumes of seamlessly processed payments, including travel, hospitality, payroll, and technology, will enable these sectors to benefit from the end-to-end real-time information and payments and streamlined workflows that underpin the innovation and fully digital experiences that they offer.”

Real-time transaction banking services “that boost operational efficiency

Recognising that traditional methods are no longer fit for purpose, ClearBank offers real-time payments, ensuring funds are transferred efficiently with API-based connectivity to Bacs, CHAPS and the Faster Payment System (FPS).”

This provides businesses with access “to information that supports better-informed decision-making, while enabling them to modernise their payments and account processes.”

As a result, it frees firms to focus on “building capabilities and driving innovation, rather than simply managing costs.”

Businesses across multiple sectors are examining “how to embed financial services into their brand experience to deliver operational efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and generate new revenue streams.”

Having supported B2C fintech brands, “including Chip and Raisin, alongside SME-focused firms such as Capital on Tap and Tide to deliver innovative new customer touchpoints, boost retention, and enhance brand loyalty, ClearBank is leveraging this expertise to empower corporates.”

ClearBank’s Embedded Banking proposition gives businesses “the tools to create seamless new experiences for their customers through embedded payments, embedded bank accounts, and embedded savings accounts.”

By building on top of a regulated bank’s infrastructure, businesses can deliver compliant services and features, “such as protection on eligible deposits, without incurring the substantial cost of applying for a banking licence.”

It also means brands don’t need to compromise the “quality of their services by partnering with non-bank accounts and multiple providers.”

Emma Hagan, CEO, ClearBank UK: