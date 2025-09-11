Fintech Brex Teams Up with DoorDash for Business to Deliver DashPass to Corporate Cardholders

Brex, the self-described intelligent finance platform, announced a partnership with DoorDash for Business, which is described as DoorDash’s solution for workplace meals and employee perks, in order to “provide DashPass membership to US-based Brex cardholder.”

Through this colla, employers who offer Brex cards “to their teams can now extend DashPass as a built-in benefit for their teams – a way to offer a high-impact perk through a card employees already use for business expenses.”

Brex cardholders will receive a DashPass membership, thanks to Brex, unlocking $0 delivery fees and “reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive promotions, discounted Lyft rides, and more.”

In addition, cardholders “will earn 5% back in DoorDash credits on eligible Business Profile orders placed through their Brex card.”

Both the DashPass membership and benefits are “available for workplace orders such as team meals, office groceries, and business travel, as well as for personal use.”

Jason Mok, Vice President, Startups and Strategic Partnerships at Brex:

“In an era where companies from startups to enterprises are hyper-focused on increasing productivity, DoorDash is already a Brex customer favorite. Nearly a third of Brex cardholders used DoorDash in 2024….”

Katie Egan, General Manager at DoorDash for Business:

“DoorDash for Business is focused on helping companies deliver modern, cost-effective perks that enhance employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention.”

They added:

“Through this partnership with Brex, we’re making it easier for employers to maximize their budgets, strengthen their culture and support employees wherever work or life happens—whether in the office, on the road, or during a busy day of parenting.”

Cardholders can activate DashPass “directly in their Brex dashboard and enjoy benefits across both business and personal orders.”

As covered recently, Brex, a $12 billion fintech startup backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, is laying the groundwork for a European expansion as it prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO).