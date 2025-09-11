Ledger and Ondo Finance Enable Access to Tokenized US Stocks and ETFs

The collaboration between Ledger and Ondo Finance introduces a feature for Ledger Live users: the ability to access over 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly within the platform, with plans to expand to over 1,000 assets by the end of 2025.

This integration, facilitated through Ondo’s Global Markets platform, enables non-U.S. investors to hold blockchain-based representations of traditional financial instruments, such as shares in companies like Apple and Nvidia or ETFs like QQQ, securely alongside their cryptocurrencies.

These tokenized equities are backed 1:1 by real-world securities held by U.S.-registered broker-dealers, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance.

Tokenization transforms traditional assets into digital tokens on a blockchain, replicating their economic performance, including price movements, dividends, and corporate actions.

This process enhances accessibility by allowing non-U.S. investors in regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America to participate in U.S. markets without the barriers of traditional brokerage systems, such as high fees or geographic restrictions.

Ledger Live’s interface streamlines the management of these tokenized assets, offering a single platform to view, transfer, and redeem tokens without the need for multiple applications.

The use of open blockchain standards ensures interoperability, allowing these tokens to integrate with other platforms and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, such as Morpho lending vaults, where they can be used as collateral.

The partnership addresses two critical pain points in RWA tokenization: user experience and compliance.

Ledger’s hardware wallets provide self-custody, safeguarding assets against breaches, while Ondo’s acquisition of Oasis Pro, an SEC-registered broker-dealer, ensures adherence to U.S. securities laws.

By enabling 24/5 trading and leveraging partnerships with infrastructure providers like BitGo and Chainlink for custody and price feeds, Ledger and Ondo are paving the way for the adoption of tokenized assets.

In addition to this, Ledger Enterprise has launched a new application designed for secure management of Tron-based stablecoins, supporting TRX and TRC20 token transactions.

This app caters to institutional clients, offering a solution for handling stablecoins on the Tron blockchain, known for its relatively high throughput and low transaction costs.

The app integrates with Ledger Enterprise’s platform, providing security features such as multi-signature wallets and hardware-based key storage to mitigate risks of fraud or cyberattacks.

The Tron stablecoin app enables enterprises to manage TRX and TRC20 tokens—widely used for stablecoin transactions like USDT—with the same level of security as Ledger’s other offerings.

This is particularly valuable for businesses engaging in high-volume transactions or DeFi applications, where secure custody is paramount.

By leveraging Ledger’s expertise in hardware security, the app ensures that private keys remain offline, reducing exposure to vulnerabilities.

This development aligns with the demand for institutional-grade tools to manage digital assets, especially as stablecoins become integral to global finance.

Ledger’s latest updates reflect a broader vision of bridging traditional and decentralized finance.

The Ondo Finance integration aims to democratize access to U.S. equities for non-U.S. investors, while the Tron stablecoin app enables enterprises with secure, efficient tools for blockchain-based transactions.

Together, these updates seemingly aim to position Ledger at the center of the RWA tokenization movement and institutional crypto adoption, aiming to enable greater liquidity, accessibility, and security.