Sygnum Bank Announces Integration of Digital Assets Exchange Bybit into Protect Off-Exchange Custody Platform

Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, has integrated crypto exchange Bybit into its Sygnum Protect off-exchange custody platform.

This integration enables traders to leverage Bybit’s product range and liquidity while “holding their assets at Sygnum Bank off-balance sheet with institutional-grade security.”

Bybit institutional customers can now “trade crypto spot and derivatives on their principal exchange, and have their assets held off balance sheet in Sygnum’s regulated, bank-grade custody.”

Sygnum enables a range of “flexible collateral options[iii] including crypto and stablecoins.”

Collateral held with Sygnum is “mirrored on Bybit and available for trading, with trading P&L’s settled automatically every eight hours.”

Sygnum has seen institutional demand “for its off-exchange custody solution since it was launched with Binance in April 2024, and further expanded with Deribit in March 2025.”

Now including Bybit, Sygnum Protect is the largest bank-operated off-exchange custody platform, “with member exchanges now accounting for over 50% of global spot and derivatives exchange volumes.”

Peace of mind is delivered “through Sygnum’s custody infrastructure and expert security team.”

Together, they safeguard client assets by “integrating multiple security layers – including advanced software-hardware controls, governance and independent third-party audits – to ensure maximum protection and eliminate single points of failure.”

Additional protection is provided by Sygnum’s ability “to hold client crypto assets off-balance sheet, making them bankruptcy remote under Swiss banking law.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, “founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage.”

They aim to enable professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations “to invest in digital assets with complete trust.”

Their team enables this through “institutional-grade security, personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services.”

In Switzerland, Sygnum holds “a banking license and has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore.”

The group is also regulated in the established “global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein.”

They claim to believe that the future has heritage.

Their so-called crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are “building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that we call Future Finance.”

As covered, Bybit claims that it is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, “serving a global community of over 70 million users.”

Founded in 2018, Bybit is says that it is “redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone.”

With a focus on Web3, Bybit partners with blockchain protocols in order to provide infrastructure and drive on-chain advancements.

Reportedly known for its custody, marketplaces, user experience, and blockchain tools, Bybit claims that it bridges the gap “between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3.”