Chiliz Group Gains MiCA Approval in Europe

Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), part of the Chiliz Group, has been granted authorisation as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This makes Socios Europe the first MiCA-authorised entity within the blockchain and sports sector. MiCA applies to all EU countries.

Chiliz operates a regulated platform to purchase and trade official Fan Tokens on Socios.com. Chiliz published a MiCA-compliant white paper for the Chiliz (CHZ) token.

The MiCA licence covers custody and administration of crypto-assets and exchange of crypto-assets for funds. Other affiliated services do not fall under MiCA regulations.

Alex Dreyfus, CEO and founder of Chiliz said MiCA authorization validates their long-term vision of building compliant, e blockchain infrastructure for fans and organisations within Europe.