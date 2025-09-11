Chiliz Group Gains MiCA Approval in Europe

Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), part of the Chiliz Group, has been granted authorisation as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This makes Socios Europe the first MiCA-authorised entity within the blockchain and sports sector. MiCA applies to all EU countries.
Chiliz operates a regulated platform to purchase and trade official Fan Tokens on Socios.com. Chiliz published a MiCA-compliant white paper for the Chiliz (CHZ) token.
The MiCA licence covers custody and administration of crypto-assets and exchange of crypto-assets for funds. Other affiliated services do not fall under MiCA regulations.
Alex Dreyfus, CEO and founder of Chiliz said MiCA authorization validates their long-term vision of building compliant, e blockchain infrastructure for fans and organisations within Europe.
“Together with our MiCA-compliant CHZ whitepaper, it delivers greater transparency and confidence to all ecosystem participants. These regulatory milestones deliver the foundations for the next phase of SportFi growth, as further transparency and regulations help to create an ecosystem that can tokenise real-world assets (RWA) from the sports sector, and democratise access to those assets on-chain. It’s a pivotal moment for our community and partners as we continue to grow our ecosystem.”