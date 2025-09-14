Accenture and Google Cloud Partner with Eneva to Enhance Energy Solutions in Brazil

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced pivotal developments that underscore its commitment to product development across Latin America and other regions along with ensuring adequate security across its solutions.

Recently, Accenture partnered with Google Cloud to transform Brazil’s energy landscape alongside Eneva, a private natural gas operator.

This month, Accenture also acquired Toronto-based IAMConcepts, a specialist in identity and access management (IAM), to strengthen its cybersecurity offerings in Canada.

These initiatives highlight Accenture’s role in leveraging cloud, AI, and digital defenses to drive sustainable growth and resilience across industries.

The Eneva collaboration marks a significant step in modernizing Brazil’s burgeoning energy market, which is experiencing explosive demand from rising consumer needs, data centers, and AI-driven services.

Eneva, operating 15 natural gas fields across the Parnaíba and Amazonas basins and boasting a 6.8 GW generation portfolio, has teamed up with Accenture and Google Cloud for a multi-year initiative focused on cloud migration, data integration, and AI optimization.

By shifting Eneva’s infrastructure to Google Cloud—utilizing tools like Google Compute Engine, backup solutions, and disaster recovery systems—Accenture has enabled seamless access to enterprise-wide data.

This integration merges operational data from exploration, production, and maintenance, allowing for predictive asset management and smarter scheduling.

The results are already tangible: maintenance tasks that once took hours are now completed in half the time, boosting employee productivity and equipment reliability.

Eneva is also harnessing Google Cloud’s Gemini 2.5 AI models to uncover hidden patterns in corporate and operational data, informing decisions that enhance efficiency and customer service.

This partnership positions Eneva to generate more cash flow, support resilient energy delivery, and adapt to market evolution, ultimately benefiting Brazilian consumers with more agile and advanced services.

Scott Alfieri, Accenture’s Google Business Group lead, emphasized the synergy:

“By combining Accenture’s experience in cloud technology and energy transformation with the advanced data and AI capabilities of Google Cloud, we’re helping one of the largest energy companies in Brazil unlock new levels of operational efficiency and customer impact.”

Victor Morales, Vice President of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud, added:

“This partnership demonstrates how our … cloud and AI technologies can help critical industries modernize their operations and deliver more resilient and efficient services.”

As Brazil invests heavily in sustainable energy, this alliance exemplifies how technology can bridge traditional operations with future-ready solutions.

Shifting focus northward, Accenture’s acquisition of IAMConcepts expands its cybersecurity footprint in Canada, addressing the escalating threats posed by AI-enhanced attacks.

Founded in 2013, IAMConcepts is said to have built a reputation for end-to-end IAM services, including Identity Governance and Administration, Privileged Access Management, and Customer Identity and Access Management.

Serving major banks, insurers, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure like utilities and transportation, the firm has reportedly delivered hundreds of projects.

The deal, terms undisclosed, integrates IAMConcepts’ specialized talent and expertise into Accenture‘s ecosystem, which already includes over 29,000 cybersecurity specialists and 40 global centers.

With 67% of organizations still reliant on outdated IAM systems—as per Accenture’s 2025 State of Cybersecurity Resilience report—this move enables a more holistic approach to digital identity protection.

It targets key Canadian sectors vulnerable to sophisticated threats, where AI is blurring lines between human and automated attacks.

Paolo Dal Cin, global lead for Accenture Cybersecurity:

“As AI accelerates the threat landscape, organizations must rethink their approach to identity security.”

IAMConcepts CEO Fahad Kabir echoed this, stating:

“Agentic and generative AI has completely changed the game… making strong and robust IAM protections even more critical for business resilience.”

Kristine Osgoode, Accenture’s Canada cybersecurity lead, highlighted the broader implications:

“As threats continue to grow more complex, strengthening identity security is crucial to a strong digital core and proactive risk management.”

This acquisition aims to enhance Accenture’s technical prowess and fortify Canada’s economic and national security by enabling clients to innovate securely.

Together, these announcements reflect Accenture’s focus on enabling energy transitions in emerging markets like Brazil while safeguarding digital infrastructures in mature economies like Canada.

With its workforce spanning 120 multiple jurisdictions, Accenture continues to blend industry insight with digital tech, potentially creating more value for clients, partners, and global communities.