OpenAI to Allow Shareholders to Sell at $500 Billion Valuation

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence platform and operator of ChatGPT, will enable insiders to sell approximately $10 billion in shares at a valuation of around $500 billion.

OpenAI was previously priced at a valuation of $300 billion earlier this year.

The company has been growing dramatically and is expected to generate over $12 billion in annualized revenue. At the end of 2024, OpenAI was generating around $5.5 billion in annualized revenue.

By allowing employers and other early shareholders to sell some or all of their shares, the company can remain private for longer and thus avoid onerous and costly regulations applied to publicly traded firms.

If you are interested in participating in the secondary sale, Republic, a leading online investment platform, has structured an SPV to participate in the sale, but it is limited to only 99 investors.

This offering is only available to Accredited Investors as it is being sold via a Reg D exemption.