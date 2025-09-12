CFTC Chair Nominee Brian Quintenz Spills Tense Conversation with Gemini Founder Tyler Winklevoss

Brian Quintenz, a former Commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Trump nominee to take over the regulator as its new chair, shared an online conversation this week he had with Tyler Winklevoss, founder of Gemini Space Station, a crypto exchange expected to go public today.

The conversation revolved around past enforcement actions taken against Gemini and the future resolution of the issue in question.

Quintez felt that Winklevoss may be using his influence with the Trump Administration to hold up his selection as the new Chair of the CFTC.

Quintez took the exceptional decision to share a series of texts he had with Winklevoss.

Quintenz alleges that Winklevoss is “after me,” or he spoke with the President following the exchange between the two sides.

It is unclear whether the discussion with the President will affect Quintenz’s nomination or prompt the pending Chair to reconsider his expectation to review the action fairly.

At one point, Quintez expresses his opinion that they are getting their “wires crossed,” while Winklevoss expresses his opinion that there is something amiss with the culture of the Commission.

Perhaps the duo should have discussed it over the phone instead of texting?

