Betterment Advisor Solutions and Vanilla to Make Estate Planning Technology More Accessible for Advisors

Betterment Advisor Solutions, a self-described all-in-one custodian for modern RIAs, announced a new partnership with Vanilla, the estate planning solution for advisors.

Through this partnership, advisors who custody assets with Betterment Advisor Solutions will have “access to the Vanilla platform in addition to educational opportunities with Vanilla’s team of estate planning experts.”

Vanilla’s tools enable advisors to offer “customized estate planning services at scale to clients across all wealth levels.”

Alison Considine, Director of Strategy & Operations at Betterment Advisor Solutions said:

“Having the right technology in place can make or break an advisory firm, and we want advisors to have the best possible tools at their fingertips to grow their businesses. That’s why we’re partnering with Vanilla to offer … estate planning tools….”

In addition to accessing the Vanilla platform, the partnership “will provide both product education and estate planning best practices for Betterment Advisor Solutions customers.”

Through informative sessions and workshops, advisors “using the Betterment platform can leverage insights from Vanilla’s team of experts, who collectively have over 180 years of estate planning experience.”

Gene Farrell, CEO of Vanilla said:

“At Vanilla, we understand that holistic advice is the future of wealth management, and estate planning sits at the center of clients’ financial lives.”

As wealth holders opt for advisors who offer comprehensive financial planning services, technology “that enables advisors to understand and manage the complete financial picture will lead the way into the next era of wealth management.”

As covered, Betterment Advisor Solutions is an “all-in-one custodial platform for independent RIAs.”

They aim to empower advisors to manage their book “with flexible, portfolio management software, automated back office tools, and comprehensive advisor support.”

From model management to customizable billing and multi-channel client solutions across cash, investing, and 401(k)s, Betterment Advisor Solutions helps firms “streamline operations and scale efficiently without sacrificing control.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Vanilla is described as “the modern estate planning platform built for financial advisors.”

By transforming complex legal documents into clear, interactive visuals, Vanilla enables advisors to “deliver more personal, impactful conversations around legacy, wealth transfer, and generational planning.”

With deep integrations, intuitive workflows, and consistent support, Vanilla explains that it helps advisors “bring estate planning into the heart of holistic financial advice.”