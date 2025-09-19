Bitcoin Suisse Announces Trading and Custody Support for PAX Gold (PAXG)

Switzerland continues to solidify its role as a global hub for cryptocurrency adoption. Bitcoin Suisse, the Zug-based fim focused on enabling crypto services since 2013, has shared key updates.

With over 200 professionals spanning Switzerland, Europe, and the Middle East, the firm has built a reputation for secure, regulated solutions in trading, staking, custody, and lending.

In a pair of strategic announcements this month, Bitcoin Suisse has expanded its offerings and footprint, blending traditional asset stability with blockchain efficiency while deepening roots in Italy’s neighboring Ticino region.

These moves underscore the company’s commitment to bridging legacy finance and the digital future, catering to both private investors and institutional heavyweights.

The first highlight, announced on September 17, 2025, introduces trading and custody for PAX Gold (PAXG) through Bitcoin Suisse’s institutional-grade platform.

PAXG, issued by the New York State Department of Financial Services-regulated Paxos Trust Company, represents a tokenized gateway to physical gold.

Each token is backed 1:1 by one troy ounce of London Good Delivery-standard gold, securely stored in LBMA-accredited vaults in London.

This setup grants holders direct ownership of allocated gold bullion, complete with full redemption rights for physical delivery—a rarity in the crypto space that combines gold’s role as a hedge against inflation and volatility with the seamless transferability of digital assets.

For Bitcoin Suisse clients, this integration means immediate access to PAXG via the Bitcoin Suisse Vault, the firm’s fortified custody solution.

Traders can now buy, sell, and hold PAXG alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies, all within a compliant, Swiss-regulated environment.

The benefits are multifaceted: investors diversify portfolios with a stable store of value that’s uncorrelated to crypto market swings, while availing blockchain perks like fractional ownership and 24/7 liquidity.

Peter Camenzind, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse AG, said:

“At Bitcoin Suisse, we see PAXG as the perfect example of how traditional assets can be reimagined for the digital economy. By bringing gold onto the blockchain, investors gain both the timeless stability of a proven store of value and the flexibility of digital assets.”

It’s a natural bridge between legacy finance and the future of wealth management.

This addition aligns with Bitcoin Suisse’s broader mission to “curate high-quality, regulated digital assets.”

Founded amid the early Bitcoin adoption phase, the company has evolved from a crypto trading desk into a full-service powerhouse, serving everyone from high-net-worth individuals to family offices and corporations.

By incorporating PAXG, Bitcoin Suisse not only aims to boost its custody support but also tries to appeal to conservative investors wary of pure crypto exposure.

In an era of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, tokenized gold like PAXG offers a compelling narrative: the yellow metal’s 5,000-year legacy, now powered by Ethereum’s smart contracts for transparency and auditability.

Complementing this update is Bitcoin Suisse’s geographic push to support its business expansion efforts.

The firm has inaugurated a representative office in Lugano, nestled within the Dagorà Lifestyle Innovation Hub at the epicenter of the city’s crypto ecosystem.

Lugano, in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton, has emerged as Switzerland’s southern crypto beacon, thanks to initiatives like the city’s acceptance of Bitcoin and Tether for taxes and a slew of blockchain startups.

This new outpost isn’t a mere satellite—it’s a strategic foothold designed to foster deeper client relationships and fuel regional growth.

The office will act as a dedicated touchpoint for private clients, institutional players, and crypto-native firms in Ticino, offering on-the-ground access to Bitcoin Suisse’s core services: over-the-counter trading, staking rewards, secure custody, and tailored lending.

This expansion builds on a March 2025 collaboration with SwissLedger, where Bitcoin Suisse serves as a validator for Lugano’s institutional blockchain infrastructure, enhancing scalability and security.

By embedding itself in the community, the firm aims to accelerate crypto adoption, support local enterprises, and even engage with Ticino’s government on digital finance policies.

Camenzind emphasized the move’s significance:

“With a … growing crypto ecosystem, Lugano is positioning itself as a hub for blockchain innovation. We’re here to support that growth by providing our services, strong partnerships, and helping shape the future of finance.”

For clients, the impact is seemingly tangible: shorter response times, localized expertise, and a stronger sense of partnership in a region where cross-border flows from Italy amplify opportunities.

As Switzerland’s crypto sector matures amid EU regulatory harmonization, Bitcoin Suisse’s expansions position it to potentially capture untapped value in tokenized real-world assets and decentralized finance.