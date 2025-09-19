PostFinance, Sygnum Bank, UBS, under Auspices of Swiss Bankers Association, Complete Deposit Token Feasibility Study

In a key development for Switzerland’s financial sector, PostFinance, Sygnum Bank, and UBS, under the auspices of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), have completed a Deposit Token feasibility study.

The results, published on September 19, 2025, mark a significant step toward establishing a standardized infrastructure for blockchain-based financial services in Switzerland.

For the first time, these institutions executed a legally binding payment across banks using tokenized bank deposits on a public blockchain.

The feasibility study, detailed in a report released by Sygnum Bank, demonstrates the potential of Deposit Tokens—digital representations of bank deposits backed by traditional financial institutions—to streamline financial transactions.

By leveraging blockchain technology, these tokens enable secure, transparent, and efficient cross-institutional payments.

This achievement underscores Switzerland’s commitment to maintaining its position as a global leader in financial innovation and blockchain adoption.

The collaboration between PostFinance, Sygnum Bank, and UBS, three prominent players in Switzerland’s banking sector, reflects the industry’s growing recognition of blockchain’s transformative potential.

The study focused on creating a standardized framework that ensures interoperability, regulatory compliance, and scalability for blockchain-based financial services.

By using a public blockchain, the banks ensured transparency and immutability while addressing critical concerns such as security, data privacy, and adherence to Switzerland’s financial regulations.

A key highlight of the study was the execution of a cross-institutional payment using Deposit Tokens.

This transaction, conducted in a controlled environment, demonstrated the practical viability of tokenized deposits for real-world financial applications.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, which are often volatile and unregulated, Deposit Tokens are fully backed by bank deposits, offering stability and trust akin to traditional fiat currencies.

This makes them particularly appealing for institutional use, where reliability and regulatory compliance are paramount.

The implications of this milestone extend beyond the participating banks.

The standardized infrastructure outlined in the report could serve as a blueprint for other financial institutions in Switzerland and beyond, fostering greater adoption of blockchain technology across the sector.

By establishing a common framework, the SBA and its partners aim to reduce fragmentation, lower operational costs, and enhance the efficiency of financial transactions.

This could pave the way for a new era of digital banking, where tokenized assets facilitate seamless, near-instantaneous settlements without the need for intermediaries.

Switzerland’s financial center, already renowned for its stability and innovation, stands to benefit from this development.

The successful proof-of-concept reinforces the country’s reputation as a hub for blockchain and fintech innovation, building on initiatives like the Crypto Valley in Zug and favorable regulatory frameworks.

The Swiss National Bank and the Bank for International Settlements have also explored blockchain-based solutions, such as Project Helvetia, which focused on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The Deposit Token study complements these efforts, offering a commercially driven alternative that leverages existing banking infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the report emphasizes the need for continued collaboration between banks, regulators, and technology providers to refine and scale the infrastructure.

Challenges such as cybersecurity, scalability, and cross-border regulatory alignment remain, but the study’s insights and revelations aim to provide a strong foundation for addressing these hurdles.

The participating banks expressed optimism about the potential for Deposit Tokens to support a wide range of financial services, from payments and settlements to trade finance and asset management.

For Switzerland’s financial sector, this milestone is seemingly a testament to the power of collaboration and tech advancements.

By combining the expertise of PostFinance, Sygnum Bank, and UBS with the SBA’s strategic vision, the study has laid the groundwork for a future where blockchain-based financial services are becoming more mainstream.

As the global financial sector evolves, Switzerland is poised to make a significant impact, leveraging Deposit Tokens to potentially redefine how value is transferred and managed in the digital age.