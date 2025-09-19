Stablecoins: US Department of Treasury Seeks Public Comment on the Genius Act

The US Department of the Treasury is seeking public feedback on the implementation of the GENIUS Act, the legislation that legalized the issuance and usage of payment stablecoins.

The Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking or ANPRM aims to garner insight into the new sector of payments and transfers, which may influence the Treasury’s approach to regulating stablecoins.

This ANPRM follows the Request for Comment on Innovative Methods to Detect Illicit Activity Involving Digital Assets issued on August 18, 2025, which remains open for comment until October 17, 2025.

Payment stablecoins are the future of value transfer. The law is also predicted to support the US dollar as the world’s top reserve currency and thus strategically important for the country.

While a number of platforms already offer stablecoins, the field of firms issuing stablecoins is expected to expand, as stablecoins can facilitate transfers immediately, securely, and at a lower cost than legacy payment rails.

Members of the public should submit comments in response to the ANPRM within 30 days of publication in the Federal Register.