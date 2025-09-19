Canada: TradeOgre Has $56 Million Seized by Police

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has announced that it seized CDN $56 million from TradeOgre, a crypto exchange.

The RCMP claims that TradeOgre “contravened Canadian laws and regulations,” failing to register with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

The RCMP says the majority of funds were from criminals, as one of the qualities of TradeOgre is that it offered anonymity, as users were not required to disclose their identity.

Canadian authorities have shuttered the site while stating the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation into TradeOgre commenced in June and was initiated following a tip from Europol.