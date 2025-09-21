Crypto.com Enables Integration with Sei to Provide Institutional Custody for Digital Assets

Crypto.com has announced a strategic integration with the Sei Network, a so-called high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed for digital asset markets.

Unveiled on September 19, 2025, this partnership introduces institutional-grade custody solutions for Sei‘s native SEI token, addressing a need for secure asset management in fast-paced ecosystems.

As institutions increasingly seek regulated entry points into blockchain technologies, this collab intends to position both companies at the forefront of scalable, compliant crypto infrastructure.

Crypto.com, a Singapore-based exchange and financial services platform founded in 2016, has long supported the vision of “Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet.”

With over 100 million users worldwide, the company has built a reputation for robust security and regulatory adherence.

Its custody arm, Crypto.com Custody, specializes in end-to-end solutions tailored for eligible institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

This includes cold storage vaults, multi-signature protocols, and 24/7 monitoring to safeguard digital assets against cyber threats.

Now, by integrating with Sei, Crypto.com extends these protections to SEI tokens, enabling secure storage for treasury operations, validator staking rewards, and broader ecosystem participation.

At the core of this integration is the Sei Network, an ultra-fast L1 blockchain launched in 2023 that has emerged as a powerhouse for high-frequency trading and DeFi applications.

Sei differentiates itself through its parallelized EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatibility, allowing developers to build scalable dApps with sub-second finality and throughput exceeding 20,000 transactions per second.

To date, Sei has processed billions of transactions across more than 45 million wallets, attracting backing from heavyweights like Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto, and Coinbase Ventures.

Currently in Devnet testing for its V3 Giga upgrade—a major scaling initiative inspired by Ethereum’s ecosystem—Sei is poised to handle even greater volumes, making it ideal for institutional-grade financial tools.

The integration seamlessly bridges Sei’s speed with Crypto.com’s custody framework.

Institutions can now deposit and manage SEI tokens in a regulated cold storage environment, minimizing risks associated with hot wallets or self-custody in volatile markets.

This setup supports low-latency operations critical for Sei’s use cases, such as decentralized exchanges and perpetual futures platforms, without compromising on security.

For validators and ecosystem builders, it means reliable asset handling for rewards distribution, while treasury managers benefit from compliance tools that align with global standards like SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

Eric Anziani, Crypto.com’s President and Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the partnership’s broader impact in a statement:

“Institutional custody is a critical foundation for scaling blockchain ecosystems. We’re pleased to support the Sei Network’s mission to power high-frequency, low-latency applications with secure infrastructure that meets the highest standards of compliance and operational integrity.”

Justin Barlow, Executive Director at the Sei Development Foundation, added,

“We’re thrilled to see another leading provider of institutional-grade custody solutions choose to support the Sei Network. Through Crypto.com Custody, institutional investors will have yet another tool to interact with Sei in a secure and regulated way.”

This development appears to arrive at a pivotal moment for the crypto industry.

Regulatory scrutiny has intensified, with frameworks like the EU’s MiCA and U.S. SEC guidelines demanding enhanced custody standards.

By offering a compliant on-ramp, Crypto.com and Sei aim to alleviate barriers for traditional finance players wary of self-managed blockchain exposure.

The result? Accelerated adoption of SEI, potentially boosting liquidity and innovation within Sei’s DeFi hubs, like Astroport and DragonSwap.

For Crypto.com, it seemingly reinforces its competitive edge against rivals like Coinbase Custody and Fireblocks, signaling a shift toward specialized, network-agnostic solutions.

Looking ahead, this integration could catalyze similar partnerships across L1 chains, enabling a more interconnected institutional crypto landscape.

As blockchain / DLT initiatives evolves from speculative ecosystem to foundational infrastructure, secure custody remains a key focus area.

With Sei’s V3 Giga on the horizon, we may potentially expect heightened activity that draws in more capital and talent.