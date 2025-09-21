LatAm’s Nubank Teams Up with Uber, Nubank Crypto Reports Increase in Exchange between Digital Currencies

Brazil’s digital banking platform Nubank (NYSE: NU) continues to focus on bringing together everyday conveniences with practical financial tools.

This week, the company made several announcements: first, with a mobility partnership alongside Uber that aims fo savings and surprises for some its customers, and second, the Fintech reported steady growth in its digital assets / cryptocurrency offerings.

These developments underscore Nubank’s commitment to enhancing user experiences, from urban commuting to portfolio management, solidifying its position as a powerhouse serving over 107 million Brazilians.

The partnership with Uber, announced this month, marks a strategic alliance aimed at simplifying daily life by merging financial services with seamless urban mobility.

Referred to as a collaboration between two innovation giants, it introduces perks for Nubank’s “Roxinhos”—the nickname for its purple-loving customer base.

At the core of the initiative is a special offer on Uber trips, applicable when payments are made via Nubank’s credit or debit cards, or through the NuPay digital wallet.

This offer, running through October 16, 2025, is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The so-called real thrill lies in the element of surprise: 120 customized cars rolling out across São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro for one week starting September 16.

These specially wrapped vehicles, designed in partnership with creative agency Wieden+Kennedy SP, embody Nubank’s vibrant branding.

Nubank users booking an UberX ride stand a random chance of being matched with one of these cars, triggering an automatic refund of up to R$100 in Uber credits—essentially a free ride delivered straight to their app.

It’s a gamified twist on ride-hailing that not only delights but also fosters brand loyalty through serendipity.

Juliana Roschel, Nubank’s Chief Marketing Officer, captured the essence of this move:

“At Nubank, we seek to be a partner that offers solutions that simplify our customers’ daily lives beyond their financial lives. This initiative with Uber is a concrete example of how we can provide tangible benefits, such as savings and convenience.”

Pedro Thompson, Uber’s head of Marketing in Brazil, added,

“Uber is always looking to make people’s daily lives easier, and having Nubank as a partner in this initiative is very valuable. Together, we can support Brazilians when they need to get around for their appointments and, at the same time, take care of their finances—all aligned with our purpose of offering accessible, reliable, and uncomplicated mobility options.”

Shifting gears to the digital asset realm, Nubank Crypto is riding a wave of steady adoption.

In a turnaround, the platform reported a 400% year-over-year increase in cryptocurrency swaps during the first half of 2025 compared to the latter half of 2024.

What was once a niche 5% of total transaction volume has ballooned to 25%, signaling a maturing user base that’s leveraging swaps for sophisticated strategies like profit-taking and market timing.

This surge isn’t just about numbers; it reflects confidence in Nubank’s crypto ecosystem.

Users are primarily swapping volatile altcoins for stablecoins like USDC to lock in gains or build cash reserves for opportunistic buys during price dips.

Notably, the average swap value towers over typical buy or sell orders—clocking in at five times higher—indicating that customers trust the platform enough to shuffle substantial portions of their portfolios with ease.

To capitalize on this momentum, Nubank is rolling out enhanced functionalities designed to streamline the trading experience.

Real-time updates to fee tables now ensure that discounts apply instantaneously post-trade, eliminating delays and boosting transparency.

These tweaks address pain points in crypto trading, where timing is everything, and position Nubank as a user-centric Fintech in the industry.

Thomaz Fortes, Executive Director of Nubank’s crypto and digital assets division, provided insight into the trends:

“Our data reveals that customers primarily use swaps to realize profits, exchanging an altcoin for a stablecoin like USDC, and to create an opportunity reserve, also in USDC, for quick purchases of other altcoins when the price drops.”

He further highlighted the trust factor:

“The average ticket for a swap is, on average, five times higher than for a buy or sell. This suggests that customers trust the product to move significant parts of their assets.”

These updates arrive at a pivotal moment for Nubank, as Brazil’s digital economy accelerates.

The Uber tie-up addresses immediate, tangible needs—cheaper, fun rides in bustling cities—while the crypto expansions cater to a forward-thinking demographic eyeing long-term wealth building.

Together, they exemplify Nubank’s holistic approach: not just banking, but more of a lifestyle enabler.

With million of users leveraging its financial services and digital banking platform, Nubank‘s blend of accessibility and growth strategy is making a significant impact on the fintech ecosystem.