Japan’s Credit Saison Launches $50M Blockchain-Focused Onigiri Capital Fund

Japan’s Credit Saison has launched a new venture capital vehicle dedicated to blockchain, joining a growing number of financial institutions targeting the sector despite market volatility.

The fund, branded Onigiri Capital, was set up through the company’s Singapore-based corporate venture capital subsidiary and announced last week.

It aims to raise $50 million, with $35 million already committed, according to a company statement.

Onigiri Capital will target early-stage startups working in blockchain applications for the financial industry.

Its mandate focuses on five areas: stablecoins, payments, asset tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi), and financial infrastructure.

The fund will use a rigorous screening process to select portfolio companies that align with its strategy and long-term growth goals, per the announcement.

Credit Saison said the initiative is part of its broader overseas push to expand financial inclusion in markets such as India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, where it has been active in lending and fintech investments.

The move builds on Saison Capital’s track record. Established in 2019, the Singapore CVC arm has invested primarily in Asian fintech startups and since 2021 has broadened into blockchain, backing ventures building financial products and services on distributed ledger technology.

“With Onigiri Capital, we are seeking to bring in external investors alongside us to scale blockchain investments and contribute to transforming the financial sector over the medium to long term,” the company said.

The investment team includes seasoned professionals such as Qin En Looi, a partner at Saison Capital who has led more than 40 blockchain deals, and Hans de Back, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist with two decades of experience.

Credit Saison added that the fund reflects a dual aim: supporting business growth while delivering social impact through resilient management.

“Moving forward, while navigating the unpredictable global environment, we will pursue a unique strategy that achieves both long-term business growth and social impact,” the firm said.