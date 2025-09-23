Walmart Business and TreviPay Aim to Enhance Pay By Invoice Initiative

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is entering an alliance that aims to transform how companies handle their purchasing needs. TreviPay, a provider of business-to-business (B2B) payment solutions, announced a deepened partnership with Walmart Business to advance the retailer’s Pay By Invoice initiative.

This collaboration marks a pivotal expansion, introducing enhanced credit options and seamless integration across multiple shopping channels, designed to empower small enterprises, nonprofits, and large organizations.

At its core, the upgraded Pay By Invoice program offers qualified corporate buyers a dedicated line of credit featuring flexible 30-day net payment terms.

Powered by TreviPay’s payment processing and accounts receivable (A/R) automation tools, this service allows businesses to postpone payments without the immediate strain on their budgets.

Imagine stocking up on office supplies, bulk groceries, or industrial tools from Walmart’s vast inventory—whether browsing online, using the dedicated Walmart Business mobile application, or visiting a physical store—and deferring the bill for a full month.

This omnichannel approach is a first for Walmart in the B2B space, ensuring that the convenience of flexible financing isn’t confined to digital transactions alone.

As economic uncertainties linger—fueled by factors like fluctuating tariffs on imports and broader market volatility—companies are increasingly cautious with expenditures.

A recent survey by Murphy Research, commissioned by TreviPay and involving 300 international business decision-makers, revealed that a staggering 85% of respondents crave net-term payment flexibility.

Moreover, the same study highlighted that such options could spur higher spending volumes, as buyers feel more confident scaling up orders when they can align payments with their revenue cycles.

By embedding these features into Walmart’s ecosystem, the program not only alleviates upfront costs but also delivers meticulous invoicing for effortless expense tracking and compliance with procurement protocols.

TreviPay’s role here is multifaceted, extending far beyond simple financing.

As a fully managed platform, it handles everything from initial credit assessments and customer verification to ongoing risk monitoring and collections.

This oversight translates into tangible efficiencies for Walmart Business users: faster onboarding for new accounts, automated billing that minimizes errors, and real-time insights into financial health.

For merchants and retailers like Walmart, it means reduced days sales outstanding (DSO), where payments are collected predictably without the hassle of manual follow-ups.

TreviPay’s AI-driven enhancements further aim to elevate this, optimizing the order-to-cash process to near frictionless levels, allowing finance teams to shift focus from administrative drudgery to strategic growth initiatives.

Walmart Business, which caters to a diverse clientele from educational institutions ordering classroom essentials to multi-site corporations sourcing everyday operational goods, views this as more than a payment tweak—it’s a commitment to holistic support.

A separate Morning Consult poll of nearly 500 small business owners, sponsored by Walmart, underscored the urgency: these owners dedicate about 40% of their work hours to mundane tasks like budgeting and outflow oversight.

Solutions like Pay By Invoice directly counter this by simplifying transactions and reclaiming valuable time.

Currently, the enhanced program is rolling out in a targeted pilot to a curated set of verified customers, gathering on-the-ground feedback to fine-tune usability.

Expansion is on the horizon, with broader availability slated for the upcoming months, potentially unlocking even greater adoption.

This phased strategy reflects an evolution from the program’s initial July 2025 soft launch, where early adopters acknowledged the ease of credit limit adjustments to match evolving demands.

Looking ahead, this partnership between Walmart Business and TreviPay signals a broader shift in B2B commerce toward intelligent, buyer-centric models.

In an environment where traditional payment methods like credit cards or ACH often fall short for high-volume or deferred needs, innovations like this could boost average order values while fostering loyalty.

As businesses navigate tighter margins and unpredictable supply chains, tools that blend affordability, accessibility, and automation will most likely impact competitive edges.