DAT: Capital B Announces Purchase of 551 Bitcoin, Yield of 1,651.2%

Capital B (Paris:ALCPB), Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company, or Digital Asset Treasury company (DAT), says it has purchased 551 Bitcoin while reporting a yield of 1,651.2%. This is not the first time the company has announced BTC purchases.

The company has also confirmed the completion of the capital increase at €2.24 per share, for an amount of €2.2 million, fully subscribed by Adam Back, announced on August 18, 2025, enabling the acquisition of 21 BTC for €2.1 million.

Capital B also announced the completion of the capital increase at €1.55 per share, through an Accelerated Bookbuilding process, for an amount of €58.1 million, announced on September 16, 2025, enabling the acquisition of 530 BTC for €52.6 million.

Since the beginning of the year, Capital B reports a ‘BTC Yield’ of 1,651.2%, a ‘BTC Gain’ of 660.5 BTC, and a ‘BTC € Gain’ of €65.6 million.

As of today, Capital B and its subsidiary, The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA, hold a total of 2,800 BTC, with an acquisition value of €261.0 million, based on an average price of €93,205 per bitcoin.

The company’s mission is to accumulate as much Bitcoin as possible so they are all in on the world’s most popular digital asset.