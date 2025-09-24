IRS Releases Key Updates for Digital Assets Compliance

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released a draft of the January 2026 revision of Form W-9, a critical document used to collect taxpayer identification information.

As explained in a blog post by Taxbit, this update introduces significant changes aimed at addressing the evolving ecosystem of crypto-assets and providing clearer guidance on the collection of Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) for sole proprietors and disregarded entities.

These revisions reflect the IRS’s ongoing efforts to modernize tax compliance in response to emerging financial technologies and to streamline reporting processes for both taxpayers and brokers.

One of the most notable updates in the draft Form W-9 is the inclusion of provisions for digital asset compliance, specifically targeting U.S. brokers.

As cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other digital assets gain mainstream adoption, the IRS has prioritized ensuring that transactions involving these assets are properly reported for tax purposes.

The revised Form W-9 integrates requirements for brokers to collect and report information related to digital asset transactions, aligning with the broader regulatory framework established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

Under the updated form, brokers are required to obtain specific information from clients engaging in digital asset transactions.

This includes verifying the TINs of individuals or entities involved in these transactions to ensure accurate reporting of income generated from digital assets, such as capital gains from cryptocurrency trades.

The IRS aims to close gaps in tax compliance by ensuring that brokers have clear guidelines for identifying and reporting taxable events in the rapidly growing digital asset market.

This move is expected to enhance transparency and reduce the risk of underreporting income from digital assets, which has been a concern for regulators in recent years.

For taxpayers, this change underscores the importance of maintaining accurate records of digital asset transactions.

Individuals and businesses engaging in cryptocurrency trading or other digital asset activities should be prepared to provide their TIN and other relevant information to brokers, who will, in turn, report this data to the IRS.

Tax professionals recommend that taxpayers consult with advisors to ensure compliance with these new requirements, as penalties for non-compliance can be significant.

Clarifying TIN Collection for Sole Proprietors and Disregarded EntitiesIn addition to digital asset compliance, the draft Form W-9 provides much-needed clarity on the collection of TINs for sole proprietors and disregarded entities.

Sole proprietors, who often operate under their own Social Security Number (SSN) or an Employer Identification Number (EIN), and disregarded entities, such as single-member LLCs, have historically faced confusion regarding which TIN to provide on Form W-9.

The updated form addresses this issue by offering clearer instructions on when to use an SSN versus an EIN, reducing ambiguity for both taxpayers and the entities requesting the form.

For sole proprietors, the revised Form W-9 specifies that they may provide either their SSN or EIN, depending on how their business is structured and whether they have obtained an EIN for tax reporting purposes.

Similarly, disregarded entities are instructed to provide the TIN of their owner, unless the entity has its own EIN for specific reporting purposes.

These clarifications aim to streamline the process of collecting accurate taxpayer information, reducing errors in tax reporting and minimizing the risk of backup withholding due to mismatched or missing TINs.

The updates to Form W-9 signal the IRS’s commitment to adapting tax processes to the modern financial landscape.

For businesses, particularly those acting as brokers in digital asset transactions, the revised form introduces new compliance obligations.

Companies will need to update their systems and processes to collect and report the required information accurately.

Failure to comply could result in penalties or increased scrutiny from the IRS.

For individual taxpayers, especially those involved in digital asset transactions or operating as sole proprietors, the changes emphasize the importance of understanding their tax obligations.

Taxpayers should ensure that their TINs are correctly provided to brokers and other entities requesting Form W-9 to avoid complications, such as backup withholding or delays in processing.

The draft Form W-9, set to take effect in January 2026, is a step toward modernizing tax compliance in the digital economy.

By incorporating digital asset reporting and clarifying TIN requirements, the IRS aims to enhance transparency and accuracy in tax reporting.