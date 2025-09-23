EU Plans to Exclude Big Tech from Financial Data Sharing System

The European Union is poised to restrict major technology companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google, and Meta, from participating in a forthcoming financial data sharing framework, as reported by the FT.

This move reflects the EU’s ongoing efforts to regulate the influence of Big Tech while fostering competition and protecting consumer data in the financial sector.

The proposed system, known as the Financial Data Access (FIDA) framework, aims to enhance the EU’s open banking initiative by enabling consumers and businesses to share their financial data securely with authorized third parties.

Open banking allows customers to grant access to their financial information, such as bank account details or transaction histories, to third-party providers.

These providers can then offer tailored financial services, such as budgeting tools, loan comparisons, or investment platforms, fostering competition in the financial services market.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the EU’s decision to exclude Big Tech stems from concerns over data privacy and market dominance.

Regulators fear that allowing tech giants to access sensitive financial data could exacerbate their already significant control over consumer information and digital markets.

By limiting participation to financial institutions and smaller fintech companies, the EU seeks to create a level playing field and prevent large technology firms from leveraging their vast resources to dominate the financial services sector.

The FIDA framework builds on the EU’s existing Payment Services Directive (PSD2), introduced in 2018, which laid the groundwork for open banking by requiring banks to share customer data with third parties upon consent.

While PSD2 has driven innovation, it has also faced challenges, including inconsistent implementation across member states and concerns about data security.

The new framework aims to address these issues by establishing stricter standards for data sharing, enhancing consumer protections, and promoting interoperability among financial institutions.

Excluding Big Tech from this system aligns with the EU’s broader regulatory agenda to curb the power of large technology companies.

Recent legislation, such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA), has targeted practices deemed anti-competitive or harmful to consumers.

By barring companies like Google and Meta from the financial data sharing ecosystem, the EU is signaling its commitment to preventing tech giants from extending their influence into sensitive sectors like finance.

However, this decision could spark debate.

Proponents argue that it protects consumers and supports smaller players in the financial industry.

Critics, however, contend that excluding tech giants could stifle innovation.

Companies like Apple and Google have already made inroads into financial services with products like Apple Pay and Google Wallet, which offer seamless payment solutions.

Their exclusion from the FIDA framework might limit their ability to develop more advanced financial tools, potentially slowing the adoption of services that could benefit consumers.

The move also raises questions about the global implications of the EU’s approach.

As other regions, such as the United States and Asia, explore open banking models, the EU’s restrictive stance on Big Tech could set a precedent.

It may encourage regulators worldwide to adopt similar measures, potentially reshaping how technology companies operate in the financial sector.

Conversely, it could create a fragmented global ecosystem, with varying rules governing data access and financial advancements.

The EU’s decision is not yet finalized, and discussions among policymakers and stakeholders are ongoing.

The FT notes that the European Commission, Parliament, and member states are still refining the details of the FIDA framework, with a potential rollout expected in the coming years.

As the EU navigates this complex regulatory environment, the balance between fostering innovation, ensuring competition, and safeguarding consumer data remains a critical challenge.

This development underscores the EU’s proactive approach to regulating technology’s role in finance.

By prioritizing consumer protection and market fairness, the EU aims to create a financial data sharing system that enables users while limiting the dominance of tech firms.

The outcome of this policy will likely shape the future of open banking and influence global standards.