UK Businesses Increasingly Leveraging Data to Make Financial Decisions : Experian

Businesses and consumers are leaning heavily on data-driven strategies to navigate financial decisions, according to recent research from Experian.

The company’s 2025 studies highlight the transformative role of machine learning, the growing emphasis on data among UK businesses, and the rising concerns of Generation Z regarding online privacy and misinformation.

Together, these insights paint a picture of a world where technology and data are reshaping how financial systems operate and how individuals interact with them.

Experian’s research underscores the power of machine learning in enhancing financial decision-making.

By leveraging advanced algorithms, businesses can process vast amounts of data with speed and accuracy.

This technology enables companies to assess credit risk, detect fraud, and personalize customer experiences more effectively than traditional methods.

For instance, machine learning models can analyze patterns in consumer behavior to predict creditworthiness, allowing lenders to make faster, more informed decisions.

This not only streamlines operations but also reduces costs and enhances customer satisfaction.

According to Experian, organizations adopting these tools are better equipped to adapt to market shifts, giving them a competitive edge in an increasingly complex financial environment.

The adoption of data-driven strategies is particularly pronounced in the UK, where Experian’s findings reveal that 75% of businesses are prioritizing data to boost performance in 2025.

This shift reflects a broader recognition that data is a critical asset for staying agile in a dynamic economy.

Companies are using data analytics to optimize everything from supply chain management to customer engagement.

For example, retailers are harnessing data to tailor marketing campaigns, while financial institutions are using it to refine lending models.

Experian notes that this focus on data is not just about technology adoption but about fostering a culture of informed decision-making.

Businesses that integrate data into their core strategies are seeing measurable improvements in efficiency, profitability, and resilience, positioning them to thrive amid economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Experian’s research into consumer sentiment reveals a growing unease among Generation Z, with over half expressing anxiety about online privacy and misinformation.

This demographic, often considered digital natives, is increasingly wary of how their personal data is used and shared.

Concerns about data breaches, identity theft, and the spread of false information online are prompting Gen Z to demand greater transparency and security from companies.

Experian’s findings suggest that businesses must prioritize trust to maintain strong relationships with this influential group.

For instance, adopting robust cybersecurity measures and clear data usage policies can help alleviate these concerns.

As Gen Z’s economic influence grows, their expectations are likely to shape how companies approach data privacy and communication.

These trends—machine learning’s impact, the prioritization of data by businesses, and Gen Z’s privacy concerns—are interconnected.

Machine learning relies on vast datasets, which businesses are increasingly prioritizing, but its success depends on consumer trust.

If companies fail to address privacy concerns, they risk alienating customers, particularly younger ones.

Experian emphasizes that ethical data practices are essential for balancing innovation with consumer confidence.

Transparent communication about how data is used, coupled with strong security protocols, can bridge this gap.

Looking ahead, Experian’s research signals a future where data and technology are at the core of financial progress.

Businesses that harness machine learning and prioritize data-driven strategies will likely lead the way in efficiency and overall tech advancements.

However, they must also navigate the challenges of consumer trust, particularly among younger generations.