Fintech Payabl. Focuses on Baltic Region with Lithuanian Expansion Efforts

In a step to deepen its footprint in one of Europe’s fast-growing regions, Fintech firm payabl. has officially established a dedicated subsidiary in Lithuania.

This development, announced recently this month, underscores the company’s resolve to capitalize on the opportunities within the Baltic states and potentially other jurisdictions.

By setting up Payabl. LT, UAB—registered under code 307209094 on June 20, 2025—the firm is not merely planting a flag but building an operational base in Vilnius.

Payabl. has reporrtedly been synonymous with seamless financial solutions, specializing in streamlined payment processing and comprehensive business banking services.

Headquartered in Cyprus with established operations in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, and its home base, the company has nurtured a presence in Vilnius for years.

This new entity transforms that informal setup into a formalized structure, enabling more agile scaling and localized support.

Users may access a single dashboard where businesses can handle everything from multi-currency transactions and real-time payouts to automated invoicing and expense tracking.

This unified ecosystem is particularly appealing in the Baltics, where e-commerce is surging, mobility startups are accelerating, and healthcare innovators are digitizing at breakneck speed.

Payabl.’s prowess in online payment acquisition further enhances this offering, allowing clients to accept cards, digital wallets, and alternative methods with minimal friction, all while adhering to stringent EU regulations.

Nestled at the intersection of Northern and Eastern Europe, Vilnius claims to have a pro-innovation ecosystem that rivals Silicon Valley’s early days.

With 282 fintech firms now calling it home, the sector serves over 30 million customers continent-wide and employs close to 8,000 specialists—a staggering 100% increase from five years prior.

Low corporate taxes, swift regulatory approvals, and a talent pool brimming with software engineers and data scientists make it irresistible for forward-thinking companies like payabl.

Ugne Buraciene, payabl.’s Group CEO, said:

“The Baltics and neighboring nations like Sweden, Estonia, and Poland are Europe’s growth engines, fueled by massive investments in digital infrastructure. Vilnius, with its strategic location and tech-savvy workforce, is the perfect launchpad for empowering the next wave of high-potential enterprises.”

The Nordics and Baltics are witnessing a fintech renaissance, driven by post-pandemic shifts toward contactless commerce and borderless trade.

E-commerce sales in the region have surged by over 25% annually, while sectors like telemedicine and electric vehicle charging networks demand flexible, scalable payment infrastructures.

Payabl. is poised to fill this gap, targeting mid-sized merchants who often get overlooked by legacy banks.

Plans include ramping up local recruitment—focusing on compliance experts, developers, and sales pros—to fuel product innovation and customer onboarding.

Early adopters in Vilnius have acknowledged the platform’s intuitive interface and 24/7 support, which cuts down on operational silos and boosts cash flow efficiency.

By leveraging the EU‘s single market access, the company aims to forge partnerships with regional accelerators and integrate with emerging technologies like blockchain for faster settlements.

For Lithuanian entrepreneurs, it’s a positive development: enhanced competition in fintech could result in lower fees and better service, hopefully fostering a more inclusive digital economy.