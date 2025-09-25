Morgan Stanley to Enable Crypto Trading through E*Trade via Zerohash Investment

In a move signaling the maturation of crypto, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has revealed plans to integrate cryptocurrency trading directly into its ETrade brokerage platform. The initiative, set to launch in the first half of 2026, marks a pivotal expansion for the Wall Street firm, which has long navigated the crypto space with caution.

This development comes on the heels of the firm’s strategic investment in Zerohash, a Chicago-based fintech startup specializing in digital asset infrastructure, underscoring a growing convergence between legacy banking and blockchain tech. Zerohash recently secured $104 million in funding, catapulting its valuation beyond $1 billion and earning unicorn status.

The partnership with Zerohash is expected to serve as the backbone for this new service, providing essential functions like liquidity provision, secure custody, and efficient settlement for crypto transactions.

At rollout, ETrade users—many of whom are retail investors seeking accessible entry points into high-growth assets—will gain the ability to buy and sell major tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL).

These selections reflect a focus on established cryptocurrencies with substantial market presence: Bitcoin dominates as the sector’s flagship with a market cap exceeding $2.25 trillion, while Ethereum and Solana power much of the decentralized finance and application ecosystems.

Morgan Stanley’s move is not isolated, but rather part of a strategy to integrate crypto into its broader wealth management offerings.

According to reports, internal memos highlight the bank’s view of digital assets as a “transformative moment” for the industry, driven by advancements in distributed ledger technology (DLT) and tokenization. “The efficiency gains from DLT extend far beyond crypto trading,” noted one executive, pointing to future applications in tokenized real-world assets like bonds or real estate.

Beyond trading, the firm is developing an asset allocation framework that incorporates crypto exposure tailored to individual risk profiles. Recommendations could range from zero allocation for conservative portfolios to modest 1-3% holdings for those eyeing higher returns, helping advisors guide clients through the volatility of digital markets. on.

Competitive pressures are undoubtedly pushing Morgan Stanley / ETrade to adopt digital assets. Rivals like Robinhood have long capitalized on crypto adoption trends, deriving nearly 20% of revenue—over $600 million in 2024—from token trading across dozens of assets. Charles Schwab offers indirect exposure through Bitcoin and Ethereum-linked ETFs, but lacks direct spot trading, putting it at a competitive disadvantage.

As 2026 approaches, this integration could potentially redefine E*Trade’s role, evolving it from a stock-focused broker into a multifaceted gateway for next-generation investments.