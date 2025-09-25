The GENIUS Act Is Reshaping Digital Asset Regulation in the US

The GENIUS Act is ushering in a new era of regulatory oversight for digital assets, particularly stablecoins, in the United States.

By classifying stablecoin issuers as financial institutions, mandating Anti-Money Laundering (AML) programs, and requiring third-party audits, the legislation signals that cryptocurrencies can no longer be treated as a peripheral concern by financial institutions.

Banks and fintechs must act decisively to build effective crypto governance frameworks to comply with these stringent requirements.

Insights from Pete Balint and Jon Glass, Partners at SolomonEdwards’ Financial Crimes Advisory, highlight the critical steps institutions must take to navigate this transformative regulatory landscape.

The GENIUS Act demands that financial institutions implement comprehensive internal controls from the outset to address the unique risks associated with stablecoin transactions.

A tailored risk assessment framework is foundational, evaluating transaction volumes, customer profiles, and geographic exposure to identify potential money laundering risks.

Proper Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols are non-negotiable, ensuring user identities are verified and their activities understood.

For high-risk cases—such as large transfers, dealings with politically exposed persons (PEPs), or transactions in high-risk jurisdictions—Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) is critical.

Effective transaction monitoring systems are equally vital, designed to detect and flag suspicious patterns in stablecoin activity, such as rapid multi-hop transfers or interactions with known malicious addresses.

Formalized procedures for filing Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) are essential when concerns arise.

Independent audits will also play a pivotal role in validating the effectiveness of Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/AML programs, identifying gaps, and ensuring compliance.

Engaging senior management and boards is crucial to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment, fostering a culture of compliance from the top down.

Institutions unprepared for the GENIUS Act’s scrutiny may exhibit several red flags.

A lack of awareness or dismissive attitude among leadership regarding crypto-related compliance risks is a significant concern, particularly if profit motives overshadow regulatory obligations.

Insufficient AML and KYC training across the organization is another critical gap, as employees must be equipped to recognize suspicious crypto activities and understand institutional policies.

Additionally, transaction-monitoring systems not tailored for crypto-specific risks—such as mixer usage or decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol abuse—can fail to detect genuine threats or generate excessive false positives, undermining compliance efforts.

Monitoring blockchain-based payments requires a paradigm shift from traditional fiat-based systems.

While fiat monitoring relies on rule-based triggers like large transactions or static thresholds, blockchain monitoring must incorporate heuristics, behavior-based typologies, and smart contract interaction patterns.

Systems should watch for red flags like mixer usage, rapid cross-chain transfers, or interactions with DeFi protocols, which differ significantly from traditional financial flows.

This demands advanced tools and a nuanced understanding of blockchain’s unique characteristics to ensure effective oversight.

For institutions building crypto compliance programs from scratch, the focus should be on scalability and flexibility, selecting systems that evolve with regulations and the crypto ecosystem.

Hiring hybrid talent with expertise in both traditional compliance and crypto nuances is critical.

Conversely, firms adapting legacy systems must adopt a regulatory-first mindset, aligning with guidance from FinCEN, the OCC, the FDIC, and the Financial Reporting Council.

Legacy systems need upgrades to address crypto-specific risks like self-custody, privacy coins, and DeFi exposure.

In both cases, embedding compliance early in the product lifecycle and partnering with reputable vendors ensures regulatory readiness without stifling innovation.

Institutions relying on third-party vendors for KYC, monitoring, or audits must ask pointed questions to confirm GENIUS readiness.

Key inquiries include how vendors interpret the Act’s requirements, what specific controls they’ve implemented, and whether they’ve conducted gap analyses.

Institutions should also verify audit trail capabilities, real-time monitoring support, and the ability to conduct independent audits of vendor systems.

These questions ensure vendors align with the Act’s standards.

To meet the GENIUS Act’s periodic audit and reporting obligations, institutions need a robust infrastructure emphasizing transparency and traceability.

A comprehensive data governance framework should document data collection, transformation, and usage, particularly for AI systems.

Strong model governance is essential for AI and machine-learning models, including bias assessments and validation results.

Third-party risk management ensures vendors meet regulatory standards, with regular reviews to maintain accountability.

The GENIUS Act is likely to prompt retrospective enforcement actions, similar to the 2022 Cease and Desist Order against a crypto bank, which mandated a “look back” at past transactions.

Institutions should prepare for similar scrutiny by ensuring historical data and transaction records are well-documented and accessible.

Compliance teams can keep pace with the GENIUS Act without creating operational drag by embracing proactive compliance and leveraging AI and blockchain-based tools to streamline processes.

Embedding compliance into development workflows ensures regulatory readiness while fostering innovation, avoiding the pitfalls of treating compliance as an afterthought.

Beyond avoiding enforcement, preparing early for the GENIUS Act builds trust and enhances reputation.

Proactive compliance signals a commitment to responsible innovation and consumer protection, hopefully fostering credibility with customers, investors, and regulators.

In the evolving digital asset space, this trust becomes a lasting competitive advantage, positioning institutions as key players in a compliant crypto ecosystem.

By acting swiftly and strategically, financial institutions can navigate the GENIUS Act’s requirements, turning regulatory challenges into potential opportunities for growth.