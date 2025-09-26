DAT : Amber Premium Launches Enterprise Digital Asset Management Service

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), through its brand Amber Premium, has unveiled a “one-stop” digital asset management service tailored for Digital Assets Treasury (DAT) companies.

Announced recently, this institutional-grade platform aims to streamline the complexities of managing digital assets for publicly listed enterprises, addressing a surging demand amid a global surge in corporate Bitcoin holdings.

The Digital Assets Treasury sector has expanded in recent years, with 179 publicly listed companies worldwide now holding over $110 billion in Bitcoin, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

Yet, many firms grapple with fragmented infrastructure: juggling multiple vendors for trading, custody, compliance, and risk management.

Amber Premium’s launch directly tackles these pain points, offering an integrated financial platform that consolidates essential services under one compliant roof.

Subject to regulatory approvals in relevant jurisdictions, the service encompasses consulting, trade execution, financing, secure custody, and comprehensive compliance support—all delivered in partnership with licensed entities where required.

At its core, the platform provides 24/7 “1+N” customer support, covering every stage from initial strategy planning to long-term portfolio optimization.

For DAT companies, this means cash flow management, risk mitigation, and enhanced security protocols without the operational headaches of vendor coordination.

Vicky Wang, President of Amber Premium:

“We saw companies struggling to manage their digital asset needs across multiple vendors, each with different standards and compliance requirements. Our DAT services solve that problem by bringing everything under one roof—from basic trading to complex structured products. Instead of clients having to coordinate between different providers, we handle the entire process with consistent compliance and security standards.”

This expansion builds on Amber Premium’s established expertise.

As a subsidiary of the Amber Group, the firm has long served institutions and high-net-worth individuals with top-tier market access and execution tools.

A key example is its partnership with DeFi Development Corp (Nasdaq: DFDV), demonstrating Amber’s prowess in supporting listed companies’ digital asset strategies.

By extending these capabilities to the broader DAT market, Amber Premium positions itself as a Nasdaq-listed gateway to Web3 advancements, redefining digital wealth management for the enterprise level.

Regulatory clarity is improving across key markets, and corporate treasuries are increasingly viewing digital assets as viable hedges against inflation and portfolio diversifiers.

However, adoption has been hampered by concerns over security breaches, regulatory scrutiny, and integration challenges.

Amber’s solution mitigates these risks through technology and adherence to global standards, fostering confidence among conservative institutional players.

Early adopters can expect tailored solutions that not only safeguard assets but also unlock value through financing options and analytics-driven insights.

Looking ahead, Amber Premium is committed to evolving its offerings based on strict compliance, digital technology adoption, and tangible client value.

As the DAT sector scales, the company plans to refine its toolkit, potentially incorporating AI-enhanced risk modeling and sustainable asset strategies.