PayPal Enters Agreement for US BNPL Receivables with Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is focused on enhancing digital payments and financial services in Asia and across Europe.

From forging a credit partnership to supporting growth in emerging markets and backing European fintechs, recent updates underscore PayPal’s commitment to enabling more inclusive digital financial services.

With the digital economy growing—global e-commerce sales projected to hit $8 trillion by 2027—these updates position PayPal as a payments enabler.

Recently, PayPal entered a multi-year agreement with Blue Owl Capital.

Under this agreement, funds managed by Blue Owl will acquire roughly $7 billion in U.S. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) receivables from PayPal’s flagship “Pay in 4” product.

PayPal retains full control over customer interactions, including underwriting and servicing, ensuring a seamless experience for its users.

This balance-sheet-light model frees up capital for high-impact investments, aligning with PayPal’s disciplined approach to growth.

The benefits can be seen across the ecosystem.

For merchants, integrated BNPL options boost sales without added tech hurdles—often at lower costs than competitors.

Consumers, meanwhile, avail flexible, interest-free installments, driving an 80% higher average order value compared to standard checkouts.

PayPal’s global BNPL volume soared to over $33 billion in 2024, a 21% jump from the prior year, and this deal is baked into its 2025 earnings guidance.

Jamie Miller, PayPal’s CFO said,

“Partnering with Blue Owl helps support the growth of our Pay Later portfolio and gives us greater ability to invest in our strategic initiatives and innovation.”

Blue Owl’s Ivan Zinn said:

“PayPal’s scale and deep relationships… allow it to make informed decisions when extending credit.”

Complementing this domestic credit push, PayPal is eyeing growth abroad with a $100 million commitment to the MEA region.

This area, one of the world’s fastest-growing digital commerce hubs with 500 million internet users and rising, represents untapped potential for cross-border trade.

The funds will deploy via minority stakes, acquisitions, PayPal Ventures investments, talent hires, and tech rollouts—aiming to scale local businesses, and integrate underserved communities into the global digital economy.

Building on prior moves like PayPal Ventures’ stakes in UAE’s Tabby, Egypt’s Paymob, and Stitch, plus the April 2025 launch of a Dubai hub serving 80 countries, this initiative accelerates momentum in payments and e-commerce.

In a region where digital payments adoption lags but smartphone penetration exceeds 50%, this could unlock billions in transaction volume, fostering inclusive growth amid economic diversification efforts in the Gulf and other jurisdictions.

Rounding out the week’s updates, PayPal Ventures was reportedly the lead investor in Finary‘s €25 million ($28 million) Series B round.

The Paris-based wealth management platform, which simplifies investing for everyday Europeans through an all-in-one app, drew co-investors like LocalGlobe, Hedosophia, Shapers, Y Combinator, and Speedinvest.

Angels, including ex-UBS chair Axel Weber and Wise CTO Harsh Sinha, joined as well.

Finary plans to channel proceeds into five pillars: launching new financial products, scaling its Finary One private-wealth tool, AI-enhanced wealth management, European market expansion, and hiring over 50 staff.

Finary’s model—described as transparent, low-cost, and tech-driven—democratizes access to tools once reserved for so-called elites, blending education with actionable insights.

CEO Mounir Laggoune emphasized:

“Our mission is to give power to investors… removing the barriers that prevent Europeans from investing.”

PayPal Ventures’ Alex Bottenbruch said:

“Finary is enabling French investors to take control of their savings… We see tremendous growth potential as the company looks to replicate this success across Europe.”

With Europe’s retail investment market valued at €10 trillion and growing amid regulatory tailwinds like MiFID II, Finary’s role potentially bolsters PayPal’s fintech ecosystem.

These announcements paint a cohesive picture: PayPal is leveraging its $80 billion liquidity in an effort to optimize credit, potentially penetrate high-growth frontiers, and nurture digital tools.

In an era of in considerable economic uncertainty, where consumers want flexibility and businesses demand efficiency, PayPal’s overall strategy- key partnerships, targeted capital, and product development—could enhance its market position.

As Chriss notes, the future of commerce is most likely borderless and instantaneous; with these updates, PayPal is focused on enabling the digital economy.