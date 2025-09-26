CBDC: European Central Bank Updates on Digital Euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) is planning to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in 2026. Currently, the goal is to offer a digital Euro to both consumers and institutional entities as the transition away from paper currency continues.

In November of 2023, the EU kicked off a two-year preparation phase to prepare for a possible issuance of a digital euro with the a digital euro innovation platform in launching in October 2024. Today, the ECB is updating the public on its progress.

According to the report, the digital Euro is poised to “foster innovation and financial inclusion” as 70 market participants joined in the first experimentation process. This first iteration included merchants, Fintechs, start-ups, academia, banks and other payment providers.

The initiative involved two separate groups: Visionaries and Pioneers.

The Visionary group focused on “ideas that showed how the digital euro could unlock and foster innovation within the euro area.”

The Pioneers targeted technical questions like the testing of conditional payments.

The Visionaries reviewed the following:

Integrated electronic receipts (e-receipts) could give users secure and easy access to their purchase records, all in one place.

Conditional payments, such as “pay-on-delivery”, “pay-per-use” or milestone-based payments, were also seen as a possible key driver of innovation.

In the transport sector, the digital euro could enhance accessibility and reduce fragmentation of solutions.

In terms of inclusion and accessibility, the digital euro could be designed to offer more than existing digital payment methods.

The Pioneers reviewed:

The testing of conditional payments in a simulated digital euro environment, with the Eurosystem providing the core technical functionalities, and PSPs defining and managing the conditions that would trigger a specific payment.

Piero Cipollone ECB Executive Board Member and chair of the Task Force on the Digital Euro said participants were asked to imagine the opportunities and responses were enthusiastic as to how a digital Euro could be transformative.

“By fostering collaboration and providing a harmonised infrastructure, the digital Euro can enhance the payment experience for Europeans, while enabling market participants to develop innovative services and business models.”

The report states that both workstreams agreed that the digital Euro’s infrastructure and harmonised standards would play a key role for usage in the euro area.

While the report addressed a digital Euro it did not tackle the topic of privately issued stablecoins which is the path the US is taking having decided a CBDC is not appropriate for consumer usage due to privacy and governmental abuse concerns

A second iteration of experimentation is forthcoming.